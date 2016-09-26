Tickets to two more Prince tributes went on sale today

First, Muse Event Center in Minneapolis will host a trio of all-night dance parties coinciding with the Xcel show on October 12, 13, and 14. Dubbed “Dance on ‘Til Dawn,” the parties are characteristic of both the Paisley Park all-nighters Prince would throw, plus the marathon celebrations that took place outside First Ave in the wake of his death in April.

Tickets for the event went on sale today, and they are pricey -- $31.21 single-night; $600 three-day VIP passes -- but the event is hosted by Prince’s family and will feature some of his best-known associates such as Andre Cymone, Judith Hill, and Liv Warfield. Paisley Park’s chefs at Whole Soul will provide food for the evening. DJs and live bands haven’t been announced, but in typical enigmatic Prince fashion, expect plenty of surprises.

Speaking of surprises, Sheila E. also announced a benefit for her longtime mentor and former fiancé at Orchestra Hall on October 23. "Purple Philanthropy," as the night’s been branded, will gather Prince fans in Minneapolis to support the Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project. Sheila E. herself will perform with Latin-jazz percussion ace Pete Escovedo. Youth performers will also take the stage to show their appreciation for the late Minnesota legend.

Sheila E. is among the hundreds who have publicly honored Prince, and it was erroneously speculated that she would perform at October's Xcel tribute. This effort appears to be her way of contributing to Purple October while reestablishing Prince’s commitment to charity even after his death. Tickets are $43.50 and are now on sale via the Minnesota Orchestra.