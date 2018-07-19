When asked for any/all info about Abban's signing, a PR rep for RCA responded, "He signed a couple of months ago" ... so there's that. This much we do know: RCA is planning to re-release Abban's 2017 album, A Sheik’s Legacy, sometime this fall.

Abban moved with his family from Wales to Minnesota when he was 12. He was gigging around town by 14, and won Picked to Click at 21. Abban continues a recent run of P2C winners who've gone on to national acclaim: Lizzo (2013), Allan Kingdom (2014), and Bad Bad Hats (2015).

Abban -- whose persona is hushed, mysterious, and often masked -- will have neighbors at his major label: Flora Cash, a husband/wife alt-pop duo from Minneapolis, got signed to RCA on Monday. His other new labelmates include Alicia Keys, Childish Gambino, Grizzly Bear, Kesha, SZA, Wolf Alice, and many, many more.

Check out the freshly released RCA versions of "Sinner" and "Death Song," both of which appear on A Sheik’s Legacy: