This week's local livestreams: May 28-June 3

Ongoing

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday.

When and where: 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.





Thursday 5.28

Chastity Brown

A benefit for TakeAction Minnesota featuring the great local singer-songwriter. RSVP here.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. on Instagram



Dessa's Show of Force Majeure

For this installment of her weekly literary readings, Dessa suggests "Maybe invite a digital date—think of it like a BYOB snowball dance in pajama bottoms, with chaperones that don’t allow you to be in the same room." Dress code is, as always, cocktail attire from the waist up. Every reading benefits a nonprofit, Venmo info announced in the stream.

When and where: 7:45 on Instagram.

Ralph's World Virtual Concert

Free virtual concert series from children's musical artist and performer Ralph Covert of Ralph's World, presented by Ridgedale Center.

When and where: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Flint Hills Family Festival

Free virtual festival for teachers, students, and families, featuring mini-concerts, sing-a-longs, musical theater lessons, and artist interviews. Presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Today's full lineup is here.

When and where: 10 a.m. here.





Friday 5.29

It's Friday, I'm in Low

Well, technically they're in Low every day of the week, as far as we know, but Friday is the day the Duluth indie veterans have chosen for their weekly livestream performance.

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

#DoomtreeTV

Join members of Doomtree every Friday night for a new episode featuring pre-recorded clips, livestreamed performances, and footage from the Doomtree Vault.

When and where: 8 p.m. here.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Flint Hills Family Festival

Free virtual festival for teachers, students, and families, featuring mini-concerts, sing-a-longs, musical theater lessons, and artist interviews. Presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Today's full lineup is here.

When and where: 10 a.m. here.

Patrick's Global Cabaret

Cabaret featuring an all-star cast of artists from Japan, Vermont, Brazil, and Minnesota, presented by Patrick Scully. Suggested donation of $15.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. here.

Saturday 5.30

Alexander O'Neal

The Minneapolis Sound veteran, best known for some truely slamming Jam/Lewis hits from the '80s, lives in England now, but he's still local as far as we're concerned. This is a fundraiser for homeless charities.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Holy Trinity: Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Dance Party and Drag Show

Flip Phone presents pop-up drag performances featuring Jaidynn Diore and a dance party featuring music by Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj. Digital tips during the performance accepted via Venmo at @FlipPhone.

When and where: 9 p.m. RSVP here.

Transmission Presents: A Celebration of International Synthesizer Day

A virtual dance night featuring classic synth-based alternative music and videos by DJ Jake Rudh.

When and where: 8 p.m. on Twitch.

Joe Nicola

The acoustic singer-songwriter's performance is presented by Royal Foundry Craft Spirits.

When and where: 2 p.m. here.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. on YouTube.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Sunday 5.31

Minnesota Varsity

Virtual talent competition for young musicians presented by (and broadcast live on) Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

When and where: 3 p.m. here.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.



Monday 6.1

Joyann Parker Band

Not a livestream: a real live drive-in performance with concertgoers watching from their vehicles. There will be two sets: "The Music of Patsy Cline" followed by a blues set. $20.

When and where: 4 & 7 p.m. Crooners Lakeside Drive-In. Tickets and more info here.

Bad Songs with Jeremy Messersmith

Messersmith will drink whiskey and "showcase some of the worst, most terrible, tasteless, and half-finished songs I’ve never dared to play for anyone."

When and where: 8 p.m on Instagram.

Leslie Vincent's Weekly Ukulele Show

Live performance from Vincent's living room every Monday night.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Blues Fest Live: Big George Jackson

Live online performances from a variety of blues artists every Monday night, presented by Dual Citizen Brewery and the Lowertown Funk & Blues Festival.

When and where: 7 p.m.; register here.

Jordan Carr: Mondays with Master

Master is Carr's cat, who loves C minor chord (with which the singer-songwriter happily obliges him).

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday 6.2

Shannon Blowtorch & Mpls Adonia: Quarantine Live dance party

This week's theme hasn't yet been announced, but whatever they choose to play, it'll be a blast.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Zoom (meeting ID and password here).

Gabriel Douglas's Tuesday Night Free Fall

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars, and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.



Wednesday 6.3

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Ben Cook-Feltz

The piano-playing singer-songwriter performs his eclectic mix of pop, rock and quirky originals.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Got a tip on a hot local livestream? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]