This week’s local livestreams: March 20-26

For the time being, it looks like a livestream roundup.

Watching a stream of your favorite local artists isn’t the same as going out to the club with your friends, but there are some positives. Cheaper drinks. No bathroom lines. And you can attend two shows at once and can support your favorite musicians from the comfort of your home.

(Listen, we’re all trying.)

Here’s what’s planned for the next week, to be updated as announcements are made.

Ongoing

Lydia Liza’s Live Script Readings

The Cable Guy, Goodfellas, Shrek (with Gully Boys), Ferris Bueller (with Har Mar Superstar). What will she read next? Who will join in?

When and where: Every night (so far) at 8 p.m. on Instagram

Donate: Venmo @lydia-hoglund

Friday 3/20

Drone Not Drones

A broadcast of the seventh annual 28-hour drone show from January. Sure to keep you busy for... well, 28 hours!

Where and when: 7 p.m. on dronenotdrones.com

Donate: Through the website when you sign up to watch. Proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.

Gaelynn Lea

Having had to reschedule her March shows, Gaelynn Lea is planning some live virtual ticketed concerts. This is the first of two this weekend.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on YouTube

Donate: Buy “tickets” here , join Patreon , or download music on Bandcamp.

Vicky Emerson

Every Friday the artist is going live on Facebook with her “piano, guitar and songs.” Stick around for the encore—she’ll have some suggestions for other artists you can check out.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: PayPal [email protected] , Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon

New Primals ft. Gay Witch Abortion

An album release show for Horse Girl Energy, coming to you live at supper time. Watch and then buy the album .

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram

Donate: Paypal @newprimals or [email protected] , Gay Witch Abortion music available to buy on Bandcamp

Joyann Parker

The description for the event promises “‘60s country, originals, improv and fun.” Requests will be taken seriously.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: Venmo @joyannparker, Paypal @JoyannParkerMusic

Kind Country

Kind Country is broadcasting a 90-minute live-stream from the Hook and Ladder. It’s cool to see people’s living rooms, but it will also be nice to have some venue scenery.

Where and when: 8 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: Venmo @kindcountry

Matt Wilson and His Orchestra

Celebrating the release of the When I Was A Writer. Available on vinyl, CD, and—for tonight anyway—live through your device. Read all about it in our recent profile.

Where and when: 8 p.m. on Youtube and his website .

Saturday 3/21

Trash Catties

It’s not at Mortimers this month, but it’s still a brunch show. Sipping while watching encouraged—the hand-drawn poster prominently features mimosas.

Where and when: 1:30 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: Music for sale on Bandcamp

Nur-D’s “Quarantined World Tour” with Gully Boys, the Bad Man and John Chuck

There’s even a poster for it. “W/ #COVID-19 leaving artists suddenly w/o income I thought of an idea to help,” wrote the rapper on Twitter when he announced his 100 percent live-streamed concert tour. A general fund Venmo has been set up for tipping with proceeds going to all artists.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook .

Donate: @MNArtistRelief for general artist fund (individual artist Venmos also work)

Loreweavers

So the Ren Fest is probably cancelled too, huh? No worries as long as we have these “bards of the modern age.”

When and where: 4 p.m. on Instagram

Donate: Venmo @Loreweavers, Patreon

Timbre Ghost

Timbre Ghost’s Dustin Tessier is planning a “housebound livestream” on Saturday. Savannah Smith will be joining. #CouchTour usage encouraged.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook

Donate: @timbreghost on Venmo

Sunday 3/22

Gaelynn Lea

If you missed her on Friday, catch the matinee today.

Where and when: 2 p.m. on YouTube

Donate: Buy “tickets” here , join Patreon or buy music on Bandcamp.

Nur-D’s “Quarantined World Tour” with Dwynell Roland and Mae Simpson Band

The third and final (for now) show of Nur-D’s digital tour.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook .

Donate: @MNArtistRelief for general artist fund (individual artist Venmos also work)

Shotgun Ragtime Band ft. Super Duty

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. “MN DEAD FREAKS UNITE: Who are you? Where are you? How are you?” reads the event Facebook page. Lots of questions. Minnesota (and I suppose everywhere!) Deadheads, we’re glad you’re all in this together.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: GoFundMe

Tuesday 3/24

St. Dominic’s Trio

This subset of the Belfast Cowboys may not be able to continue its weekly fundraising gigs at the Driftwood, but they plan to stream a concert every Tuesday.

When and where: 8 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: TBD

Wednesday 3/25

Nick Costa

A residency! For the next few weeks, the 4onthefloor guitarist/writer of his own things is going to be live every Wednesday on multiple social media sites. Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook

Donate: Venmo @nick -Costa-6

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests. If last week was any indication, the singer will be live with guitarist Mark Lamoine.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook

Donate: Venmo @joyannparker, Paypal @JoyannParkerMusic

