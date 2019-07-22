This week's best concerts: July 22-25

Monday 7.22

Chris Smither @ The Dakota

Smither has been banging out folk-blues tunes in bars for more than 50 years, beginning when he shared the Boston scene with kindred spirit Bonnie Raitt. Now 75, age has only honed the talk-song intimacy of his vocal delivery and delivered him from caring about anything other than his own reliable muse. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Le Percheron @ Icehouse

Bassist Adam Linz anchored Fat Kid Wednesdays, the unofficial house band of the Clown Lounge back in its heyday. Decades later, Le Percheron is another Linz-driven small ensemble (vibes, trumpet, drums and bass) that tweaks convention and melds the classic virtues of postbop jazz with creative curiosity and an acute appreciation for space and texture. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave., S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Black Midi @ 7th St. Entry

Tuesday 7.23

Khalid @ Xcel Energy Center

Since his debut, American Teen, Khalid has quietly, unassumingly, persistently infiltrated the world of pop. By collaborating with a wide range of artists on hit after crossmarketed hit, the R&B singer made his warm, shaky, slightly slurred baritone an instantly recognizable radio ingredient across genres: musical associates include Logic on the anti-suicide anthem “1-800-273-8255,” Normani on the longing, hesitant duet “Love Lies,” and Shawn Mendes on “Youth,” which they performed at the Billboard Music Awards with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir to protest gun violence. After the release of his second album, the restrained, radiant Free Spirit, he became Spotify’s biggest global artist, with over 50 million monthly listeners. A shy, dreamy singer, Khalid’s sad songs are anxious yet resilient, and his love songs blush deeply. With Clairo. 7:30 p.m. $46.95 and up. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Oleta Adams @ The Dakota

Adams is a Voice above all. From her breakthrough with Tears For Fears, “Woman in Chains,” through her own pile-driving ballad, “Get Here,” on through stirring investigations of her gospel roots and on into her 2017 covers of latter day standards like Joni Mitchell’s “River,” she opts for the visceral connection of phrases that soar and resonate, then dynamically plummet for dramatic effect, and essentially shine with emotional testimony. Her repeated Dakota engagements demonstrate that the venue is tailored for her talents. 7 p.m. $50-$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Belle and Sebastian @ Minnesota Zoo

Wednesday 7.24

Los Amigos Invisibles @ Cedar Cultural Center

Originating in Caracas, Venezuela, Los Amigos Invisibles have fired up international dance floors for nearly 30 years with an array of Latin and Caribbean grooves, funk, acid jazz, twisted disco, global pop, and alt-rock. It’s all marinated in peppery eccentricities, prompting erstwhile residency on David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label as well as multiple Grammy nominations. Prince, classic soul, salsa, and merengue are just a smattering of their persistent influences. The group recently followed up 2017’s El Paradise with the steamy single “Tócamela,” which taps funky rhythms, chattering guitar and vintage slippery synths. Douala Soul Collective opens. 7:30 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 7.25

Torche @ Fine Line

