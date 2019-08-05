This week's best concerts: Aug. 5-8

Monday 8.5

John Mayer @ Xcel Energy Center

Between Battle Studies (2009) and Born and Raised (2012), John Mayer's music became less electric. The soft-rock guitarist’s past three albums abound with gestures toward American folk music, dainty acoustic guitar, sorrowful mumbling, a calculated limpness, as if he were trying to prove himself a sweet, sensitive, misunderstood boy who really didn’t deserve to be attacked by Taylor Swift in “Dear John.” 7:30 p.m. $46-$147. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

John Raymond and Bryan Nichols @ Icehouse

Pianist Bryan Nichols begins his Icehouse residency by assembling a remarkably thoughtful quintet, five folks with broad compositional tastes and a fondness for tweaked melodies. Trumpet/flugelhornist John Raymond pivoted from the Twin Cities to a successful jazz career in NYC before going to teach in Indiana while solidifying the sterling rep of his Real Feels ensemble. Bassist Ryan Berg, saxophonist Brandon Wozniak and drummer Pete James Johnson ensure there isn’t a weak link. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Guthrie Theater

Davina and the Vagabonds’ new album Sugar Drops came with a lot of firsts. This is the first time the band has been on a label (Red House Records), the first time singer/songwriter Davina Sowers went out of state to record (to Nashville’s Compass Sound Studio), the first time she used studio musicians rather than her road-tested band, and the first time she’s had a producer (Garry West). Instrumentally, she also added guitar, clarinets, and strings to the album to give it texture and a more sophisticated sound. Read our full interview with Sowers here. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Erica Rivera

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 8.6

Acoustic Deathwish @ Dakota

Anthony Cox and Dave King are so much more than a rhythm section. Cox is so nimble and penetrating on both acoustic and electric bass that he expands the palette of any ensemble—but his cello work, plucked and mostly bowed, is the real trump card. King has made a career varying timbre and texture on the drums, and so the pair take inspiration from each other. Add in saxophonist Brandon Wozniak, who continues to refine his balladry and always crushed the crests and gushes, and you’ve got flexible flyer trio. 7 p.m. $15-$25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 8.7

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 8.8

Fruit Bats @ Turf Club

Eric Johnson’s dusty, autumnal country-folk band ambles at a relaxed pace, easily distracted by passing scenery, faraway mountain ranges, pretty guitar riffs, sunlight shining on hay bales. His pungent falsetto, simultaneously gentle and anguished, projects a playful sweetness; it's the essential touch of weirdness that makes the music ache. With Joyero. 21+. 8:30 p.m. $17/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Thursday music listings here.