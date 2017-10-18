CRAIG FINN & THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

THE WAR ON DRUGS Oct. 18, 8:00 p.m. at Palace Theatre

This Is the Kit

Turf Club, Thursday 10.19

Fulcrum of the alt-folk group This Is the Kit, the Bristol, U.K.-raised, longtime Paris-based Kate Stables draws inspiration, she’s said, from “oracles, memory, language, secrets, superstition, lives out of sync,” along with science fiction, folk tales, and nursery rhymes. And plenty more, including children’s games and songs, the impulse behind “Moonshine Freeze,” the title cut from TITK’s fourth album, which offers musings about fundamental life forces. The music also is deceptively complex, morphing from a sparse, ethereal evocation of Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” intro to a horn-etched blast of Afrobeat. Stables’ quiet, mesmerizing voice, harboring chilly angles, is peppered with ghostly echoes. More spirits challenge sanity in “Hotter Colder,” ostensibly about swimming along the Dorset coast, but with an ominous undercurrent and explosive chorus that suggests far more. Rogue Valley opens. 21+. $15. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

PINEGROVE Oct. 19, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

INTI ILLIMANI AND LOS LLLANEROS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

THE HEAVY SET Oct. 19, 6:00 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Palace Theatre, Friday 10.20

Charismatic New Orleans bandleader, brass musician, vocalist, and songwriter Troy Andrews still goes by the name acquired when he was dwarfed by his ’bone and too young for school. Now tall and equally adept on the trumpet, Trombone Shorty and his band charge through performances that fall somewhere between a second line parade, a street party, and a James Brown soul revue. The writhing mix of NOLA roots, rock, R&B, soul, jazz, and hip-hop was electrifying on his first two Verve albums. The third was partially marred by a retreat to anonymous contemporary R&B, but the new Parking Lot Symphony is a notable correction. Framed by jazz-inflected variations on a Louis Gottschalk-like dirge, the album has sparkling covers of the Meters’ funky “It Ain’t No Use” (with Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli sitting in) and Allen Toussaint’s Ernie K-Doe vehicle “Here Come the Girls.” Rootsy rock ’n’ soul band Vintage Trouble opens. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $37-$79.50. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-502-2259. —Rick Mason

Jonwayne

7th St. Entry, Friday 10.20

Los Angeles’ Jonwayne gets it: He doesn’t “look like a rapper,” a notion that serves as the premise for a skit on his latest LP, Rap Album Two. But even if this burly, bearded longhair really looks like the drummer of a doom-metal band, he’s well on his way to becoming a mainstay rapper/producer in hip-hop’s underground anyway. After initially making a name for himself with instrumental albums and performances at the weekly L.A. beat showcase Low End Theory, Jon began to take rapping seriously too, and his abilities as an MC were seemingly fully formed by the time he released 2013’s Rap Album One. The anxious, introspective Rap Album Two, though, is a purposeful leap forward, as Jon grapples with his indie fame, alcoholism, and a certain pessimism that feels unique to 2017. Jon’s writing these days may recall someone like God Loves Ugly-era Slug, but his music is ultimately too personal for him to be mistaken for anyone else. With Danny Watts, DJ EMV, and Christopher Michael Jensen. 18+. 8 p.m. $12-$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

DEER TICK Oct. 20, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

LA FEMME Oct. 20, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

CORY WONG & THE GREEN SCREEN (CD RELEASE SHOW) Oct. 20, 9:30 p.m. at Icehouse

Julien Baker

Cedar Cultural Center, Saturday 10.21

On her first album, 2015’s Sprained Ankle, Memphis indie-folk singer-songwriter Julien Baker quickly secured a large fan base with quietly heartbreaking songs like “Everybody Does” and “Something.” Baker made the album while attending Middle Tennessee State University, then was compelled to drop out, a decision she’s unlikely to regret anytime soon. Based on the strength of its advance singles—the powerful ballad “Appointments” and the stately, sweeping title track—her sophomore album, Turn Out the Lights, which arrives next Friday, could easily be one of the fall’s finest singer-songwriter LPs. This show follows Baker’s appearance on A Prairie Home Companion earlier this month, during which she performed two new original songs and a rendition of the hymn “It Is Well with My Soul.” With Half Waif. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Michael Madden

BORIS Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY Oct. 21, 8:00 p.m. at Day Block Brewing Co.

JILLIAN RAE (VINYL AND CD RELEASE SHOW) Oct. 21, 11:00 p.m. at Icehouse

FALL OUT BOY Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

DEAD BOYS: 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR Oct. 22, 8:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

BEATALLICA Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

Irma Thomas, Blind Boys of Alabama & Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet

Guthrie Theater, Monday 10.23

Irma Thomas, the inimitable Soul Queen of New Orleans, has a marvelous voice veined with blues, soul, gospel, and Crescent City elixir. She’s renowned for her emotionally generous performances, whether she’s dusting off nuggets like “Ruler of My Heart” and “Time Is on My Side,” setting her backfield in motion to “Iko Iko,” or soaring heavenward in gospel. The Blind Boys, a gospel institution going on eight decades, still features original members Jimmy Carter and Clarence Fountain, and their vocal harmonies remain rich and thrilling even as they’ve expanded from spirituals to more secular material in recent years. While the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has ventured beyond orthodoxy lately, the Legacy Quintet, featuring longtime Hall vets, sticks to traditional New Orleans jazz. The promise of unprecedented collaborations makes this show unique. 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. —Rick Mason

Girlpool

Triple Rock Social Club, Monday 10.23

Girlpool immediately made headway in today’s indie-rock landscape by doing a lot with a little. The Los Angeles duo of BFFs Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad first emerged with a self-titled 2014 EP and 2015 debut album, Before the World Was Big, powered only by guitar, bass, the two members’ harmonizing voices, and a chemistry that can only be harnessed by musicians who are also day-one friends. Despite the modest simplicity of their recipe, it was effective enough to land them on the cover of The Fader in late 2016. Then, this spring, the band’s sophomore statement delivered on the hype. While Powerplant is consistently grungy and punchy, Girlpool also stretch out on the 28-minute collection, incorporating blooming shoegaze and playful twee-pop. What this duo lacks in pure originality they make up for with their developing songcraft and confidence. With Palm and Lala Lala. 18+. 8 p.m. $20. 629 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399. —Michael Madden

LANY Oct. 23, 6:00 p.m. at First Avenue

NOTHING BUT THIEVES Oct. 23, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

SNOW THA PRODUCT Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. at Amsterdam Bar and Hall