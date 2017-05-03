This week's 27 best concerts: May 3-9

Aimee Mann

Fitzgerald Theater, Wednesday 5.3

Aimee Mann has only had a few mainstream successes, but her entire range of achievements forms a formidable oeuvre. After her breakthrough with the 1985 hit new-wave single “Voices Carry,” the title song from her band ’Til Tuesday’s debut album, Mann went solo in the ’90s, releasing the acclaimed albums Whatever and I’m with Stupid. In 1999, Mann contributed much of the soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia; the film’s characters sang “Wise Up” in one of its most memorable sequences, and “Save Me” was nominated for an Oscar. Since then, Mann’s mixed things up creatively — 2005’s The Forgotten Arm is a concept album about an alcoholic boxer who’s also a Vietnam vet, and in 2014 she collaborated on a full-length with Ted Leo, The Both. Her latest, Mental Illness, is a sad but comforting outing inspired by the ’70s soft rock of Bread and Dan Fogelberg. Jonathan Coulton opens. 7:30 p.m. $37.50-$42.40. 10 Exchange St. E., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Michael Madden

Serengeti

Icehouse, Wednesday 5.3

Chicago’s Serengeti is one of the most creative minds in alternative hip-hop, unrestricted by notions of rap music’s supposed boundaries. At his most conventional, he delivers abstract verses over off-kilter production, but he can get even weirder: 2013’s Saal, recorded in Germany with experimental classical musician Tobias Vethake, wasn’t really even a rap album at all. But ’Geti is best known for embodying his goofy character Kenny Dennis, an aging MC with a bushy mustache and ridiculous accent reminiscent of SNL’s “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” sketches. Working with producer Odd Nosdam, ’Geti has released too many Kenny Dennis projects for this to feel like a mere comedy act — it’s more an opportunity for the MC to demonstrate his gifts for storytelling, character development, and zany humor. ’Geti’s also been a prolific collaborator, releasing records with Sufjan Stevens, Open Mike Eagle, and Why?’s Yoni Wolf. Ceschi, Chisme, and Moodie Black open. 21+. 10 p.m. $10-$12. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. —Michael Madden

Meat Puppets

Cabooze, Thursday 5.4

Curt and Cris Kirkwood were always weirder than their ’80s peers. As fleet as hardcore’s speed demons and as rootsy as the bands then laying the groundwork for alt-country, these Arizonan brothers pursued their own psychedelic visions, narrated in Curt’s tuneful warble and decorated with his tricky guitar parts. After superfan Kurt Cobain enlisted the Kirkwoods to help him perform a few of their songs for Nirvana’s Unplugged set, they signed to a major label and scored the modern-rock hit “Backwater.” A couple breakups followed, but the Kirkwoods have been back together for a decade now, and they’ve released four albums since then, none of which exactly expands on their legacy, but none of which sully it either. Onetime label mate and all-around underground rock hero Mike Watt opens. 18+ 7 p.m. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Keith Harris

Laura Marling

First Avenue, Friday 5.5

British indie folkie Laura Marling was still a teenager when she broke through in the late 2000s, and her undeniable talent was undeniably still growing on her already exciting Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Alas I Cannot Swim. She’d matured on her even better sophomore LP, 2010’s I Speak Because I Can, and since then, Marling has come into her own, rejuvenating a genre that can seem stagnant. Marling’s fifth album, 2015’s Short Movie, was the first she wrote on electric guitar, resulting in reverberating, desert-evoking haziness and borderline-raucous moments like “Don’t Let Me Bring You Down.” She followed it up with this year’s Semper Femina, its name (“always a woman”) from Virgil’s Aeneid, its central theme relationships between women. Co-produced by Blake Mills (John Legend, Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes), it’s a tender balance of hushed, Nick Drake-style intimacy and folk-rock expansiveness. With Valley Queen. 18+. 9 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Kehlani

Myth, Saturday 5.6

SweetSexySavage may be the best R&B album of 2017 so far, but Kehlani’s journey to its finalization wasn’t always easy. The Oakland native, 22, showed immense promise on her first two mixtapes, 2014’s Cloud 19 and 2015’s You Should Be Here; the latter was nominated for a Grammy and featured St. Paul prodigy Lexii Alijai on “Jealous.” But last year, after the news broke that she was in a love triangle with singer PartyNextDoor and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, Kehlani encountered so much harassment she attempted suicide. She quickly reemerged last July, however, with two Hot 100-charting singles, “CRZY” and “Distraction,” and everything that Kehlani has endured lends real weight to her words on the new album. But SweetSexySavage is also compulsively danceable and even blissful at times, the triumphant work of a resilient young woman who can be expected to make hits for years to come. With Ella Mai and Jahkoy. 8 p.m. $25. 3090 Southlawn Dr., St. Paul; 651-779-6984. —Michael Madden

