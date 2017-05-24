This week's 27 best concerts: May 24-30

Shemekia Copeland

Dakota, Wednesday 5.24

The daughter of late Texas guitar-slinger Johnny Copeland, whose band she joined as a teenager half a lifetime ago, Shemekia Copeland can belt it out with the authority of Big Mama Thornton or Etta James, but she also harbors a subtle pop streak that gives her melodies a contemporary tint, and she’s influenced by country and rock as well. On her latest album, 2015’s Outskirts of Love, a handful of originals written for Copeland by guitarist Oliver Wood and manager John Hahn capture her no-nonsense persona. She laments the abuse and exploitation of women on the title track, and savors revenge on “Crossbone Beach” and “Drivin’ Out of Nashville,” asserting in the latter that “country music ain’t nothin’ but the blues with a twang.” Elsewhere she skillfully interprets nuggets from Jesse Winchester, Albert King, and Jessie Mae Hemphill, with a hand from stellar guitarists Robert Randolph, Will Kimbrough, and Z.Z. Top’s Billy Gibbons, who anchors a sizzling version of his band’s “Jesus Just Left Chicago.” 7 p.m. $35-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-322-5299. —Rick Mason

Perfume Genius

Cedar Cultural Center, Wednesday 5.24

Though somewhat of a late bloomer, Seattle singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas, better known as Perfume Genius, has already released more quality material than plenty of other 35-year-old musicians. First emerging in 2010 with lo-fi voice-and-piano compositions featuring simple melodies and personal lyrics, Hadreas has consistently expanded his sound with each new record, upping the fidelity on 2012’s Put Your Back N 2 It and even more so on 2014’s glammy Too Bright. No Shape, his fourth and latest album, is one of the year’s best, with the glittery boom of opener “Otherside” establishing the grand ambitions of the music that follows. The explosive, triumphant “Slip Away” and the psych-pop gem “Wreath” expertly balance pop melody and tasteful but dense production, while the closing song, “Alan,” is a sparse, moving ode to domestic contentment named for Hadreas’ longtime partner and collaborator. Serpentwithfeet opens. 7:30 p.m. $17-$19. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Michael Madden

Gov’t Mule

State Theatre, Thursday 5.25

On Election Day 2016, Gov’t Mule began recording its latest album, Revolution Come, Revolution Go, due next month. Most of the tunes were written before votes were cast, and seething rockers like the James Gang-style opener “Stone Cold Rage” reflect the country’s sharp divide, sour mood, anger, and uncertainty, rather than outlining policy specifics. Still, bandleader/lyricist Warren Haynes often hints at how he swings. “We’re livin’ in fear of what we don’t understand,” he sings on “Pressure Under Fire,” a fierce blues-rock ballad punctuated by his elegant guitar lines, while the funky, jump-jazz-infected title track warns, “Chump change happens every day.” Haynes, a brilliant enough guitarist to fill Duane Allman’s slot in the Allman Brothers, is also a formidable grainy-textured vocalist. And throughout, as usual, the bristling Mule quartet juggles the power of Southern rock, the passion of blues and gospel, the urgency of funk, the earthiness of country, and the improvisational finesse of jazz. 8 p.m. $51.50-$89. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Rick Mason

Pallbearer

7th St. Entry, Friday 5.26

Little Rock four-piece Pallbearer aren’t just the flagship band of premier underground metal label Profound Lore — they’re America’s most acclaimed young doom band, period, having transcended obligatory Black Sabbath comparisons and found total control of their unique sound. They’re as fully capable of all-around thunderous instrumentation as any doom band, but it’s their mastery of pacing and dynamics, plus frontman Brett Campbell’s exceptional singing talent, that sets them apart. Following a promising 2010 demo, two LPs, and a 2016 EP that included Sabbath and Type O Negative covers, the band released their third and latest album, Heartless, in March. It’s their most consistently diverse release, exemplified by the masterful, 12-minute “Dancing in Madness” with its Floyd-ian intro, acoustic strums, and surrounding guitar heroics. Campbell is also singing even better than ever, enhancing the album’s more accessible moments, including the Mastodon-evoking “Cruel Road.” With Inter Arma, Gatecreeper, and IOSIS. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Michael Kiwanuka/Cloves

First Avenue, Friday 5.26

In contrast to his 2012 debut, Home Again, a collection of modest singer-songwriter fusions of retro soul, folk, and blues, Michael Kiwanuka’s new Love & Hate is an epic whose complex, multi-textured arrangements mirror the demons addressed in the lyrics. Kiwanuka takes on personal and societal challenges while negotiating haunting conundrums — “Love and hate, how much more are we supposed to take?” — with philosophic restraint. “Black Man in a White World” addresses his own identity as a London-born son of Ugandan immigrants, but also traces the tragic arc of the African diaspora with handclaps, field-holler-like vocals, blues moans, and a call-and-response chorus morphing into Marvin Gaye-like declarations against funky guitar and syncopated strings. There are still retro elements to Kiwanuka’s music, but the production, chiefly by Danger Mouse, offers a rich context, juxtaposing grainy roots and cinematic drama while Kiwanuka’s dark, soulful voice laments existential loneliness. Cloves, aka dramatic Australian singer-songwriter Kaity Dunstan, opens. 7 p.m. $18-$20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

Soundset

State Fairgrounds, Sunday 5.28

For the first time in its 10-year history, the upper tier of the lineup for Rhymesayers’ hip-hop festival is dominated by Southern rappers. The top slot is occupied by young Houston dynamo Travis Scott, who’s long since killed the notion that he’s a “shameless biter” (to quote an infamous Deadspin piece), coming into his own artistically and making headlines with his live performances. The next two Southerners are Atlanta legends with much larger discographies: Gucci Mane, who emerged from a nearly three-year prison stay in 2016 without losing a step, and trap music originator T.I., who’s become increasingly political. The fest is also still booking plenty of Minnesota’s finest, with obligatory performances by Atmosphere, Brother Ali, and P.O.S as well as Soundset debuts by ZuluZuluu and Nazeem & Spencer Joles. With Ms. Lauryn Hill, Mac Miller, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, D.R.A.M., Ty Dolla $ign, and many, many more. 11 a.m. $98. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-377-0044. —Michael Madden

