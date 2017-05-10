This week's 27 best concerts: May 10-16

Hudson Mohawke

The Loft at Skyway Theatre, Thursday 5.11

Rhythmically and texturally inventive, Glasgow native and Warp Records mainstay Hudson Mohawke is among electronic music’s most forward-thinking producers. His 2012 breakthrough EP TNGHT, named for his duo with Montreal producer Lunice, felt revolutionary, with the pair building horn-blasts and gut-punching trap-drum patterns of titanic proportions. HudMo soon became an in-demand rap producer, landing credits on releases by Kanye, Wayne, Drake, and Pusha T. (He’d later threaten to leak Ye and Drizzy tracks, claiming they owed money for his beats.) Last fall he released the cinematic soundtrack for the video game Watch Dogs 2, which more or less functioned as a proper HudMo album, further proof that he can adapt to any creative situation, and earlier in the year, he co-produced Anohni’s politically minded avant-electronic Hopelessness with Oneohtrix Point Never. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-6100. —Michael Madden

Charly Bliss

7th St. Entry, Friday 5.12

Brooklyn four-piece Charly Bliss have made 2017 the ascendant year that their debut, Soft Serve, predicted three years ago. Lo-fi yet propulsive, that EP introduced frontwoman Eva Hendricks as a distinct presence with a voice that almost sounded freshly removed from a hit of helium. Three years is a long time for a new band to go without a follow-up — in the interim, the band scrapped an entire version of their debut LP (recorded with Dinosaur Jr./Parquet Courts collaborator Justin Pizzoferrato) and re-recorded another with Kyle “Slick” Johnson. Guppy, which finally saw the light of day last month, is a 30-minute blast, with a ’90s influence reminiscent of bands like Superchunk and Veruca Salt while lyrically the honest and efficient Hendricks deals with romantic insecurity: “Am I the best? Or just the first person to say yes?” she sings on the earworm single “Glitter.” Strange Relations and See Through Dresses open. 18+. 8 p.m. $8-$10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse

Walker Art Center, Friday 5.12

Natal Eclipse is a relatively new ensemble from the fathomless imagination of alto saxophonist/composer Steve Coleman. The high-caliber group includes Matt Mitchell (piano), Greg Chudzik (bass), Maria Grand (tenor saxophone), Rane Moore (clarinet), Jonathan Finlayson (trumpet), and Jen Shyu (voice), but no drummer — reportedly to encourage the music’s fluidity. A hybrid chamber-jazz ensemble influenced by Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Béla Bartók, plus Middle Eastern and Chinese music, Natal Eclipse focuses on “spontaneous composition,” aka improvisation, at which Coleman excels. A tireless innovator, the Chicago native experimented early on with an ecumenical union of jazz and rhythmic elements drawn from funk and R&B, later immersing himself in studies of nature, ancient cultures, and global music, yielding complex, intellectual works pushing multiple boundaries. This new project should be no less fascinating. 8 p.m. $32. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Rick Mason

Dirty Bourbon River Show

Turf Club, Tuesday 5.16

And now for something completely different. With a brand new album called The Flying Musical Circus, the Dirty Bourbon River Show, a New Orleans quintet of exuberant multi-instrumentalists, does invite comparison with a certain troupe of ophidian English wackos. Both eccentric, eclectic, and often frenetic, they also share an affinity for theatrical spectacle. In DBRS’ case that includes wild stage antics, vaudevillian schtick, an actual fire-breathing tuba, and the odd belly dancer. The band’s core sound is a wide range of New Orleansiana, stretching from trad jazz to second-line funk, with a large dose of brass band stuff. The Bourbons also juggle horns, fretboards, clarinet, accordion, kazoos, and percussive contraptions while rummaging among klezmer, soca, music hall, polka, light opera, and rock. “Roll It Around” is a raucous, apocalyptic R&B romp that gives Scott Graves a chance to air out his gravelliest Tom Waits vocals. Elsewhere they croon about time travel, cakewalk along the levee, and dabble in Balkan folk. 21+. 7 p.m. $10. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

Ab-Soul

Cabooze, Tuesday 5.16

It’s telling that when Ab-Soul questioned the hip-hop cred of “mumble rapper” Lil Uzi Vert last year, Uzi responded by praising Soul and his dazzling use of language instead of furthering the beef — that’s the kind of respect Ab-Soul has come to command over the course of his decade-long career. Aside from his spot on the powerhouse roster of Top Dawg Entertainment, the California native is an original member of Black Hippy along with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock, where he maintains his own singular identity as a trippy, language-obsessed MC with a cultish following. He doesn’t have a major chart hit, and he’s never needed one. His latest album, December’s Do What Thou Wilt., his most out-there yet, was both commended and condemned for just how deep it journeys into Soul’s creative mind, where it encounters Aleister Crowley references, feminist themes, and dizzying wordplay. (“It’s Benadryl to be ill/You ain’t really sick, who you a-Mucinex?” he sneers at an unspecified sucker MC on “Invocation.”). 18+. 8 p.m. $25-$30. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Michael Madden

Marcus Roberts Trio

Dakota, Tuesday 5.16, Wednesday 5.17

In the context of his longstanding, simpatico trio with bassist Rodney Jordan and drummer Jason Marsalis, pianist and composer Marcus Roberts interprets the entire history of jazz and its corollaries (blues, classical) with erudite perspective and originality. Each piece is a revelation of shifting tempos, references, moods. Even Jason’s picky older brother Wynton Marsalis, who once employed Roberts, calls him a genius. The trio’s collaborative approach to improvisation flourished on its last album, 2013’s From Rags to Rhythm, a 12-movement suite built around five themes that Roberts has called dialogues with jazz history. Other recent Roberts projects include a Seiji Ozawa-commissioned fusion of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Concerto in F,” as well as jazz studies of four presidential candidates’ personalities a year before last fall’s election. Trump’s sounds like the Batman theme, concluding with a hollow, derisive laugh — a hint of future turmoil. 7 p.m. $30-$40. 9 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-322-5299. —Rick Mason

