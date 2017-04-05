Roomful of Teeth with Nick Zammuto

Aria, Wednesday 4.5

Roomful of Teeth’s bite comes from its remarkable array of vocal hijinks — the a cappella octet’s sound encompasses the operatic/classical realm, pop, the avant-garde, and far corners of the globe. There are close harmonies, dissonant Baltic flourishes, rhythmic bings, chippy chatter, Tuvan throat-singing, ethereal murmurs, hiccuped swing, and way more. The group’s eponymous debut album won a Grammy for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, and ensemble member Caroline Shaw was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for her four-movement suite Partita for 8 Voices, which will open this performance. Also on tap is the premiere of “ToBeGinAGain,” a collaboration between Roomful and Nick Zammuto commissioned by co-sponsors Walker Art Center, Schubert Club Mix, and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music. Zammuto, formerly of the sound collage duo the Books, is a similarly adventurous musician whose vocal manipulations and intricate electronic pastiches often remain anchored to pop conceits. 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. 105 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-342-2742. —Rick Mason

Deap Vally

Icehouse, Thursday 4.6

There’s nothing too complicated about Deap Vally’s sound — it’s their efficiency that makes them so impressive. The Los Angeles-based duo of vocalist-guitarist Lindsey Troy and drummer-vocalist Julie Edwards makes boozy, feral garage rock, with elements of the Black Keys’ blues stomping and Sleigh Bells’ metal riffing. After releasing their debut album, Sistrionix, on Island Records in 2013, Edwards and Troy (the former bassist of acclaimed Vancouver punks White Lung) went indie, releasing Femejism on the relatively tiny label Nevado Music last year. With more creative freedom — and with their producer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, encouraging them not to worry whether their new songs sounded like their previous material — Troy and Edwards avoided the sophomore slump. Highlights of their electrifying second album include two yelping and empowering anthems, “Smile More” and “Gonnawanna.” With Birthday Suits. 21+. 10 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. —Michael Madden

Sallie Ford/Molly Burch

7th Street Entry, Thursday 4.6

Portland, Oregon-based Sallie Ford released a pair of albums with the Sound Outside that emphasized a vintage mix of blues, soul, doo-wop, and swing, then headed up an all-female band on Slap Back that veered toward punkish rock. The focus each time was Ford’s siren of a voice, an assertive, soul-rattling howl that’s also the heart of her new Soul Sick, featuring yet another new band. This time around the retro anchor is the ’60s, which get a little jolt of contemporary indie rock but otherwise surface as girl-group stuff, jangly blues rock, psychedelia, and stomping garage rock, often fueled by bubbling Farfisa and groovy horns. Meanwhile, Ford’s lyrics detail a psychiatric litany of personal angsts. Questioning her own sanity, she wrestles with inadequacy, sadness, anger, and frustration, recoiling from and assailing her angst with eccentric twists and vocal spitfire. Opener Molly Burch is an Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter whose debut album, Please Be Mine, sports torchy ballads sparked by Dailey Toliver’s twangy guitar and influenced by the likes of Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison. 18+. $12. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

Keith Sweat

Target Center, Friday 4.7

Harlem native Keith Sweat was more of a hitmaker than a critical darling at the height of his career, but two decades later, it’s easy to recognize him as an innovator and a deft adaptor to new musical eras. He debuted in 1987 with the hugely successful Make It Last Forever, bringing the then-brand-new “new jack swing” sound to the masses with the gold single “I Want Her.” With help from producer and songwriter Teddy Riley, Sweat’s next few albums were also big hits, though, oddly, his first album without Riley’s help, 1996’s Keith Sweat, would produce his first platinum singles (“Twisted” and “Nobody”). Sweat has outlasted many of his early peers, thanks in part to his embrace of younger artists, from Snoop Dogg to Akon to Keyshia Cole. The now-55-year-old Sweat returned last year (after a five-year break from recording) with the reliably pleading and sexy Dress to Impress. He’ll be joined by K-Ci & Jojo (the balladeering Jodeci offshoot), 112 (the early Bad Boy group), and Ginuwine (whose “Pony” continues to attract horny riders 20 years down the line). $52-$125. 8 p.m. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-1300. —Michael Madden

Margo Price

First Avenue, Saturday 4.8

Like her former bandmate Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price is one of those country singers embraced by listeners who normally don’t listen to much country. In addition to an outstanding voice that’s reminiscent of greats like Dolly Parton and Maria Muldaur, Price’s throwback sensibility is also an appealing trait to those turned off by current mainstream country music. A Nashville transplant who originally hails from Aledo, Illinois, Price was the first country artist Jack White signed to his Third Man Records; before that, she did a stint in jail and recorded her debut album at Memphis’ legendary Sun Studio with money she got from pawning her wedding ring and selling her car. With a title that evokes both Loretta Lynn and the Beach Boys, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter earned her acclaim from publications not known for their country coverage, plus an appearance on SNL. With Colter Wall. 18+. 9 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

Tinariwen

Cedar Cultural Center, Monday 4.10

Tinariwen’s music and its members’ personal lives are intrinsically linked to the fate of their homeland, the mountainous Saharan region on the Mali-Algeria border that’s now a chaotic fulcrum of violence and political pestilence. The beauty of the desert already lent a haunting quality to the traditional Tuareg music at the heart of Tinariwen’s gritty electric blues; exile, turmoil, and loss have made their droning guitars and world-weary vocals even more poignant. Despite glimmers of love and optimism, Tinariwen’s new album, Elwan, addresses bleak realities: As Ibrahim Ag Alhabib sings on “Ténéré Tàqqàl,” “Many have died battling for twisted ends, and joy has abandoned us.” Westerners Kurt Vile, Matt Sweeney, Alain Johannes, and Mark Lanegan add incidentals to California sessions, while Berber gnawa percussionists contribute to tracks cut in Morocco. Rather than rage, their guitars conspire in their percussive nature to create music riddled with sadness and dignity. Dengue Fever opens with its psychedelic Khmer-American surf-and-turf eclecticism. 7:30 p.m. $35-$40. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

