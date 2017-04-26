This week's 27 best concerts: Apr. 26-May 3

ROBIN TROWER April 26, 6:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Theater

SUZIE April 26, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL JENSEN (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) April 26, 9:00 p.m. at Honey

Tycho

Palace Theatre, Thursday 4.27

Tycho is possibly the biggest electronic rock group of today — or at least big enough to warrant their larger font size on this year’s Coachella poster. Initially an IDM solo project for San Francisco-based Scott Hansen that garnered comparisons to acts like Boards of Canada, Tycho entered a new era in 2014 with Awake. It was the first Tycho LP to be recorded by a core three-piece band, with Hansen (still at the helm) joined by Rory O’Connor and Zac Brown. (No, not the country dude.) The biggest revelation here was the guitar playing, surprisingly reminiscent of the silvery, atmospheric picking of The Edge. Tycho’s second band-made album, Epoch, surprise-released in late 2016, is an eclectic, warm, sometimes melancholy LP. It’s a joy to get lost in with the aid of some nice headphones, but its expansive nature should also be well-suited to the new Palace Theatre. Beacon opens. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $29.50. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-266-8989. —Michael Madden

THE SUBURBS April 27, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

ANGALEENA PRESLEY April 27, 7:00 p.m. at Vieux Carre

DWYNELL ROLAND April 27, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Lucinda Williams

First Avenue, Friday 4.28

Equally acclaimed and cherished, Lucinda Williams’ literary, roots-infused ventures into the American South’s heart of darkness have yielded memorable dissections of the bitter and sweet, though mostly settling on their unnerving union. Her nuanced drawl, as expressive as her character-driven, emotionally charged lyrics, sparks forays into a simmering blend of country, folk, blues, rock, jazz, and gospel. For this show, she’ll return to the scene of one of her greatest joys — marrying Minnesota native Tom Overby onstage — with something special: a complete run-through of Sweet Old World, the 1992 album that affirmed the rep for intelligent, probing songs she had established four years earlier on her eponymous breakthrough. The title cut and “Pineola” are remarkable mediations on suicide. “He Never Got Enough Love” and “Memphis Pearl” are striking studies of people struggling through desperate lives. And finally, there’s “Hot Blood,” Williams’ sultry take on pure lust. 18+. 8 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

The xx

Palace Theatre, Friday 4.28

The xx established a quiet, icy, minimal indie-pop sound so distinct on their self-titled 2009 debut that any significant changes could’ve alienated their fans. From the start, each member of the London trio was unique and vital: The voices of Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim were lonely and sometimes hauntingly entangled, while electronic music auteur Jamie Smith (aka Jamie xx, who’s done official remixes of Adele, Radiohead, and Florence and the Machine) oversaw the musical production. After 2012’s sophomore outing, Coexist, Smith’s masterful solo album from 2015, In Colour, predicted the richer, prettier aspects of the band’s newest LP, January’s I See You. While there’s nothing as exuberant as In Colour’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” or as massive as its Croft collab “Loud Places,” I See You is bedecked with brighter, more hopeful-sounding textures than ever before, whether a gorgeous vocal harmony, an instrumental flicker, or an effective sample-flip from Smith. Sampha opens. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $49.50. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-266-8989. —Michael Madden

CHRIS BARTELS (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

SAUL (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

ZAKIR HUSSAIN April 28, 8:00 p.m. at Pantages Theatre

Bill Charlap Trio

Dakota, Saturday 4.29

Among the premier contemporary practitioners of the classic jazz piano trio, the Bill Charlap Trio has been around for 20 years, in that time building a rare degree of instinctive musical communication among pianist Charlap, drummer Kenny Washington, and bassist Peter Washington. Big Apple clubs are the trio’s home turf, making especially apt the title of its latest album, Notes from New York. Supple textures are the group’s specialty: sleek sophistication laced with inventive, playful touches lending inherent vivacity to their often sly, subtle perspective. Revelatory interpretations of standards are also the trio’s forte. Notes’ repertoire matches a few familiar nuggets with more obscure tunes. The former include album bookends “I’ll Remember April,” which swings with lively radiance thanks to Charlap’s sprightly touch and KW’s scuttling brushwork, and a solo piano reading of “On the Sunny Side of the Street” that’s unusually moody, while drawing out the melody’s character. $25–$30 at 7 p.m. $20–$25 at 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

TIMBER TIMBRE April 29, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

AMERICAN FOOTBALL April 29, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

XTC: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE - SENSES WORKING OVERTIME 5 April 29, 7:30 p.m. at Turf Club

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Fine Line Music Cafe, Sunday 4.30

Alynda Segarra grew up in the Bronx, alienated and disaffected. She hung out with punks on the Lower East Side, then hit the road at 17, eventually winding up in New Orleans, where her busking and affinity for American roots music led to the formation of Hurray for the Riff Raff. Following 2014’s well-received Small Town Heroes, a dusty mix of traditional country, folk, blues, and comparable originals, Segarra moved to Nashville, where her relative isolation prompted yearning for her neglected Puerto Rican/Nuyorican heritage. Thus The Navigator, a seismic Riff Raff shift that reconnects rural and urban sounds, initially by a gospel chorus juxtaposed with the sounds of the New York subway, while Segarra quests for identity. In fact, the new album synthesizes a slew of culturally incisive sounds — new wave, doo-wop, Fania-style salsa, Afro-Cuban rhythms, blues, Puerto Rican bomba and plena, plus slivers of Dylan, the Doors, the Velvets, Bowie, Jim Carroll, and Patti Smith. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $16. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. —Rick Mason

TOMMY KEENE April 30, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

2BECOME1: DICK VALENTINE AND MARK MALLMAN April 30, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

SUBTLE BEAST (EP RELEASE SHOW) April 30, 9:00 p.m. at Kitty Cat Klub

White Reaper

7th St. Entry, Monday 5.1

Few young rock groups are as purely, raucously fun as White Reaper. Since their 2014 self-titled debut, the Louisville four-piece have sought to preserve what they see as rock music’s most thrilling sonic elements: big hooks, bigger riffs, raw power. Like their fellow ascendant garage-punks Sheer Mag and Diarrhea Planet, White Reaper always sound like they’re having a sticky-fingered, beer-gulping good time. Their brand new LP, The World’s Best American Band, which zips by in 31 consistently effective minutes, is exponentially more swaggering than their previous records. And though White Reaper usually get the job done through sheer force and volume, sometimes they find a concise, interlocking instrumental balance too, as on album highlight “Eagle Beach.” No Parents open. 18+. 7 p.m. $10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

VULFPECK May 1, 7:30 p.m. at First Avenue

THE ROE FAMILY SINGERS May 1, 8:00 p.m. at 331 Club

LADY J & HER ROOT DOCTORS May 1, 8:00 p.m. at Minnesota Music Cafe