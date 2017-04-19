This week's 27 best concerts: Apr. 19-25

Devin the Dude

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Wednesday 4.19

Few rappers love weed quite as much as Devin the Dude — too bad he isn’t visiting one day later, on the stoner holiday of 4/20. Devin first emerged in the early ’90s as a member of Odd Squad, signed to the influential Southern rap label Rap-A-Lot, then joined Scarface’s group Facemob briefly before releasing his first solo LP, The Dude, in 1998. A guest appearance the following year on Dr. Dre’s “Fuck You” boosted anticipation for his second album, 2002’s Just Tryin’ ta Live, featuring his most beloved pot jam, “Doobie Ashtray.” He may have peaked commercially in 2007 with Waitin’ to Inhale, highlighted by the Andre 3000 and Snoop collab “What a Job,” but he’s been making new music consistently since then, including his latest album, Acoustic Levitation, released just last month. With Manny Phesto, BdotCroc, Rich Garvey, and DJ Snuggles. 21+. 7 p.m. $18-$20. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. —Michael Madden

21 Savage

Myth, Wednesday 4.19

Though 21 Savage is just as polarizing as many other young Atlanta rappers, he has none of Lil Yachty’s bubblegum hooks or Rich the Kid’s propulsive energy. Instead, 21 represents a new wave of cold, minimal ATL gangsta rap. He initially established his sound in 2015 with the supremely menacing “Red Opps,” produced, like much of his early material, by Sonny Digital. But last year 21 hit it off with superproducer Metro Boomin and released the moody and atmospheric Savage Mode EP, featuring certified hits “No Heart” and “X.” 21 slowed down in the past six months after dropping two mixtapes and two EPs in just over a year, but he’s stayed in the limelight with guest appearances on songs by Drake, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott. Most recently, he delivered the sneakily catchy chorus and first verse on Mike Will Made It’s monstrous “Gucci on My,” also featuring YG and Migos. Young M.A. and Young Nudy open. All ages. 8 p.m. $26.50-$127. 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood; 651-779-6984. —Michael Madden

BOB MOULD (SOLO ELECTRIC) April 19, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

SLEEP April 19, 9:00 p.m. at First Avenue

SHELBY J. (ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS) April 19, 10:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

TWILIGHT HOURS FEATURING JOHN MUNSON AND MATT WILSON April 20, 8:00 p.m. at Aster Cafe

JESSE JOHNSON April 20, 9:00 p.m. at Bunker's Music Bar & Grill

MAYDAY PARADE April 20, 6:00 p.m. at First Avenue

Bobby Raps

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Friday 4.21

Things are heating up for St. Paul rapper and producer Bobby Raps, member of Thestand4rd alongside Allan Kingdom, Corbin, and Psymun. Bobby’s alias, like Chance the Rapper’s, is a little misleading: He does so much more than just spit verses, and his moody, genre-bending tracks have made him an in-demand producer. Though Bobby started out as an internet phenomenon, he’s made it to the big leagues with a production credit on “Sidewalks,” the Kendrick Lamar feature on the Weeknd’s world-conquering album Starboy. He kicked off 2017 with two new solo singles, “Desensitized” and “Purgatory,” on Republic Records; the latter is particularly affecting, an intense, haunting song about death and addiction. Now Bobby’s gearing up to release a new solo project, Mark. Maxo Kream and Izell Pyramid open. 18+. 8 p.m. $5 with RSVP. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. —Michael Madden

PAULA COLE April 21, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

DEF LEPPARD April 21, 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

PAUL METSA (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) April 21, 7:00 p.m. at Pulaski Auditorium

The Magnetic Fields

Fitzgerald Theater, Saturday 4.22, Sunday 4.23

Over two evenings, the Magnetic Fields will split the tunes from their sprawling new 50 Song Memoir, which includes one track for each year in the life of chief Magnet Stephin Merritt through 2015. The Fields, expanded to a septet for this tour, will reportedly play seven instruments each on a stage littered with musical and cultural artifacts of the last half-century. Merritt’s new songs mingle minutia from his life with the wider world’s parallel stumbles, and his arch, sometimes subtle commentary is equally poignant and witty, all sung in his crooning baritone and set to his band’s chamber-pop sounds. Merritt launches on a wild ride of subject matter that takes him literally from birth (“Wonder Where I’m From”) to a finale that embraces the freakiness of 21st-century love (“Somebody’s Fetish”), sifting through a blizzard, diseases, motherly advice, a riot, surfing, cockroaches, and ethical dilemmas along the way. Stage director José Zayas aptly characterizes the performance as a true “magical mystery tour.” 8 p.m. $35. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Rick Mason

BETTY WHO April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

THE DAMNED April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

MIKE POSNER BAND April 22, 8:00 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

CHAZ BUNDICK MEETS THE MATTSON 2 April 23, 7:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

TWINSMITH April 23, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND: 40TH ANNIVERSARY April 23, 6:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

COIN April 24, 7:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

PETER MAWANGA AND THE AMARAVI MOVEMENT April 24, 7:30 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

THE GREETING COMMITTEE April 24, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

SFJAZZ Collective

Dakota Jazz Club, Monday 4.24 & Tuesday 4.25

Every year, SFJAZZ Collective brings together eight of the best jazz musicians on the planet to focus on a single major artist. Each member provides a fresh arrangement of one of that artist’s compositions and also contributes a new piece. Following tributes to Monk, Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, and Stevie Wonder, now it’s Miles Davis’ turn. The current collective — alto saxophonist Miguel Zenón, tenor saxophonist David Sánchez, trumpeter Sean Jones, trombonist Robin Eubanks, Warren Wolf on vibes, pianist Edward Simon, bassist Matt Penman, and drummer Obed Calvaire — resurrects Miles’ maverick spirit in sublime ways on the live recording Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions. Zenón gives “Nardis” a Balkan twist, Jones shifts the focus on “So What” by sinking its definitive bass line, and Calvaire lets “Bitches Brew” simmer fiercely as a scurrying, shape-shifting tour de force. Outstanding new tunes include Simon’s tropical flirtation “Feel the Groove,” Penman’s scintillating “Your Turn,” and Sánchez’s sly, undulating “Canto.” 7 p.m. $30-$40. 9 p.m. $25-$30. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. —Rick Mason

SILVERSUN PICKUPS April 25, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

SONDRE LERCHE April 25, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

TAKE FIVE TUESDAY: BILL FRISELL April 25, 7:00 p.m. at Hopkins Center for the Arts

Kahulanui

Cedar Cultural Center, Tuesday 4.25

The Hawaii nine-piece Kahulanui revisits and reworks the early 20th-century fusion of their islands’ music and mainland jazz that began in the ’20s and continued with the arrival of U.S. military personnel during World War II. At the core of their sound are the guitar, ukulele, and steel guitar of traditional Polynesian music, while the rhythm section and bristly quartet of horns tear off on the brisk slither of classic swing. Leader and guitarist Lolena Naipo Jr., who sings mainly in Hawaiian, was inspired by his grandfather, a member of the Royal Hawaiian Band and the composer of two tunes on Kahulanui’s Grammy-nominated 2014 album Hula Ku’I. Kahulanui’s music jumps and frolics with the spirit of the pounding surf, evoking a long-ago era that still resonates and fills dance floors today. 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason