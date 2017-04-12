This week's 26 best concerts: Apr. 12-18

DOYLE BRAMHALL II April 12, 7:30 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

METHYL ETHEL April 12, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

JACKIE GREENE BAND April 12, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

JONATHA BROOKE April 13, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

KID DAKOTA April 13, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

GORILLA ZOE April 13, 10:00 p.m. at Cabooze

THE BIG WU 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION April 14, 7:00 p.m. at First Avenue

SAN FERMIN April 14, 8:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

MAC IRV April 14, 9:00 p.m. at Cabooze

NE-HI

7th St. Entry, Saturday 4.15

Championed by Chicago’s music press and its faithful show-goers, and led by singer-guitarists Jason Balla and Mikey Wells, NE-HI (whose bassist, James Weir, is from Minnesota) play loosely jangly and appealingly raw indie rock influenced by surf and post punk. The band’s self-titled 2014 debut made them one of Chicago’s most talked-about young rock acts. NE-HI’s follow-up, Offers, released in February on Grand Jury Music (also the home of the hyped Woodbury indie outfit Hippo Campus), is more fluid and confident while retaining the band’s basement charm and still typically limiting instrumentation to guitar-bass-drums. The catchiest songs of the bunch are “Don’t Wanna Know You,” “Everybody Warned You,” and the album closer “Stay Young.” Real Numbers and Finesse open. 18+. 8 p.m. $10-$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

SHOOTER JENNINGS April 15, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

WHAT TYRANTS April 15, 10:00 p.m. at Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown

PBR MUSIC CAN RELEASE PARTY FEATURING ASTRONAUTALIS April 15, 8:00 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

FANAKA April 16, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

KHI GIAC MO VE April 16, 8:00 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

ZACC HARRIS TRIO April 16, 7:00 p.m. at Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar

The Zombies

First Avenue, Monday 4.17

Despite three certified hits and a distinctive sound, the Zombies are somewhat overlooked as a key part of the ’60s British Invasion. Rod Argent’s jazzy keyboards and Colin Blunstone’s breathy vocals, along with some potent hooks and a shadowy tone that lent an air of conspiratorial mystery, helped land “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No” on the U.S. charts. But the original quintet disbanded before the release of their second album, the inadvertently misspelled Odessey and Oracle, which yielded a third hit, “Time of the Season.” Now 50 years old, O&O has acquired cult status as a psychedelic-era masterpiece ranked alongside the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds. To mark the anniversary, surviving members of the Odessey and Oracle lineup — Argent, Blunstone, drummer Hugh Grundy, and bassist Chris White — are performing the album in its entirety. Meanwhile, the band’s current formation (including ex-Kink Jim Rodford) will provide backup and play a set of other Zombies classics, tunes from the member’s solo careers, and material from the group’s decent 2015 album, Still Got That Hunger. 18+. 7 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

BOB MOULD (SOLO ELECTRIC) April 17-19, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

RAUL MIDÓN April 17, 7:00 p.m. at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

JUCIFER April 17, 7:30 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

The New Pornographers/Waxahatchee

First Avenue, Tuesday 4.18

From the twitchy rhythms and effervescent synths that launch “Play Money” onward, the New Pornographers’ Whiteout Conditions is a blizzard of clever, infectious power pop. Carl Newman may have overshot his aim of a “Krautrock Fifth Dimension,” but the septet (minus Dan Bejar) does conjure up a relentless stream of sharp hooks arcing out of frothy electronics and buoyed by tireless grooves, a refreshed version of Porno nouveau wave with hints of the B-52s and Devo. The album’s glistening springtime feel bubbles out of whimsical arrangements dominated by synths and insistent percussion. Meanwhile, Newman’s playful lyrics juggle rhymes and alliteration, setting up sparkling vocal escapades, including breathless harmonies and swirling flirtations, especially between Newman and Neko Case. It’s all highly addictive, but “High Ticket Attractions,” with entwined vocal sniping, and “Colosseums,” fueled by Case’s “oh-oh-ohs,” should require prescriptions. Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, opens the show, still supporting 2015’s Ivy Tripp and here accompanied by bassist Katherine Simonetti. 18+. 7 p.m. $33. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Rick Mason

Migos

Myth, Tuesday 4.18

Undeniably rap’s hottest group, Migos have exceeded the relatively low expectations generated by their initial viral hit, “Versace.” The Atlanta trap-rap trio’s string of hit singles has made them ubiquitous — I mean, blood-related rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff were on the Ellen show, rapping about “cooking up dope with an Uzi.” Their second studio album, Culture, is their most essential project since their 2013 breakthrough mixtape, Y.R.N. (Young Rich Niggas). “Bad and Boujee” is the crossover mega-hit, but a more definitive song is the darker, menacing “T-Shirt,” which also happens to show off the group’s technical capabilities. (Check out the stabby way Takeoff raps his hook: “Had to cop the Audi, then the top, I had to chop it/ Niggas pocket watchin’, so I gotta keep the rocket”). While most everything about Migos, from their subject matter to their ATL origins, places them squarely within the 2010s trap-rap zeitgeist, their more classically kinetic rap-group aesthetic makes them more similar to the likes of the Pharcyde and Das EFX than is typically acknowledged. 7 p.m. $55-$139. 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood; 651-779-6984. —Michael Madden

Red Planet with Bill Carrothers

Dunsmore Room at Crooners, Tuesday 4.18, Wednesday 4.19

Over the past four decades, guitarist Dean Magraw has ventured from jazz to rock to myriad variations of folk and world music, shifting in volume, tempo, and texture, but always deeply soulful. In the trio Red Planet, Magraw surfs the outer limits with Jay Epstein on drums and Chris Bates on bass. In 2009, Magraw summoned his inner Hendrix for some scorching guitar heroics on Space Dust. On Red Planet’s new eponymous album, which will be celebrated here, Magraw again invokes Hendrix’s spirit for a fiery intro to John Coltrane’s “Living Space,” but otherwise focuses on creating a sublime synergy with pianist Bill Carrothers, a Twin Cities native now residing in Michigan’s UP. The quartet scampers from bop to the frontiers of experimentation. There are a couple of Monk tunes (the lyrical “Reflections” and the hard-charging “Think of One”) while both Bates’ “Music Is a Weapon of Hope and Healing” and Magraw’s “Freedom For the Broken” are profoundly introspective. 7 p.m. $15. 6161 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020. —Rick Mason