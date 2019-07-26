This weekend's best concerts: July 26-28

Friday 7.26

The Ocean Blue, Graveyard Club @ Fine Line

When its members were still teens, the Ocean Blue emerged from Hershey 30 years ago with a shimmery, dream pop sound more English than Pennsylvanian and quickly became college radio/MTV stars with hits like “Between Something and Nothing” and “Drifting, Falling.” Six years after their last album, TOB is back with Kings and Queens/Knaves and Thieves, which glistens with the band’s trademark rich melodies, jangly guitars, and drifting synths, as well as David Schelzel’s brooding vocals, while his lyrics consider love and death. This will be a hometown gig for Schelzel, now also Wayzata’s city attorney. Local neo-new wavers Graveyard Club will also showcase their new album, Goodnight Paradise; read our full profile with them here. 18+. 8 p.m. $15—$17. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Emily Wolfe @ Turf Club

Wolfe is a writer of tough, terse tunes infused with a club mentality that befits her Austin heritage. Her vocals, which stray toward the higher registers, best function as a vehicle for her uncompromising lyrics, while her electric guitar prowess moves the needle forward, flirting with the red zone. After a series of false hopes, her eponymous 2019 disc, produced by Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes, provides her the sturdy platform her talent deserves. 8 p.m. $12-$14. 21+. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Bobby Lyle @ Crooners Supper Club

Tribute mania—locals covering the hits of legends—is the cash-cow trend of the moment for venues, so it’s refreshing when an old stalwart is afforded the space and place to revisit her or her own material. Such is the case with keyboardist Bobby Lyle’s “Summer Weekend Takeover,” in which the local r&b and contemporary-jazz notable fronts a jazz-funk band on Crooners Main Stage on Friday, plays solo piano in the Dunsmore Room of the complex early Saturday before moving outside to the Lakeside Tent for an organ trio gig later that night, and reprises the outdoor organ show Sunday night. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $20-$30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Palmfest @ Palmer’s Bar (also Saturday)

Jawbox @ First Avenue

Planned Parenthood Benefit @ Hexagon Bar

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 7.27

Lord Huron @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Lord Huron make sumptuous, spacey, sci-fi folk-rock, with a fondness for ghostly harmonies and convoluted metaphysical plot lines. Last year’s Vide Noir moved away from acoustic pastoral toward a denser, cloudier electric sound, pondering astrology (“Ancient Names, Pt. 1”), lost love (“Emerald Star”), and the moon (“Moonbeam”), as amorphous neon guitar whooshes reflect the night sky. With Bully. 18+. 5 p.m. $40. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Cardi B @ Target Center

Is there a current pop genre Cardi B can’t play? Since her breakthrough, “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx rap queen’s every hit has mastered a new style: the skittering trap banger (“Bartier Cardi”), the pouty R&B ballad (“Be Careful”), the salsa-boogaloo dance monster (“I Like It”), the buzzy ringtone jam (“Ring”), the squeaky club siren (“Taki Taki”), the comic funk piano (“Money”), and the corny retro-soul sex innuendo (“Please Me”). Some of these gems are from her fierce debut, Invasion of Privacy, while others are standalone singles, but they all show off her versatility, enthusiasm, and good humor. Having won a Grammy, seven Billboard Awards, and nine BET Hip-Hop Awards, being due to act in several movies and shows out later this year (including the just-trademarked Bocktails With Cardi B), she’s well on her way to becoming a ubiquitous cultural presence. To quote Cardi herself, “My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell.” With Kevin Gates and Saweetie. 7 p.m. $49.50-$125. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 7.28

Conor Oberst @ Minnesota Zoo

Whether playing solo or in one of his many bands (Commander Venus, Bright Eyes, Desaparecidos, Monsters of Folk), Oberst’s songs always showcase his chatty confessional outpourings and the choked, forlorn catch in his voice. On the recent Better Oblivion Community Center, a duet album with Phoebe Bridgers, both songwriters entwine their voices to hit sharp contrasts at odd angles, using each other to test the limits of their melancholy. With Joanna Sternberg. 7 p.m. $46/$58.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tony Bennett @ Orpheum Theatre

Conceding not an ounce of his artistry or incomparable class to his nearly 93 years, Tony Bennett remains a master singer, his marvelous jazz-pop phrasing and interpretive prowess invigorating the Great American Songbook. His latest album, last fall’s Love Is Here To Stay, is a collaboration with Diana Krall, who has periodically sung with Bennett for two decades, and the supple Bill Charlap Trio. All shine in deliciously nuanced tribute to the genius of George and Ira Gershwin, Bennett and Krall’s vocals magically intertwining while Charlap adds exquisite support. Included is a fresh version of “Fascinating Rhythm,” first recorded by Bennett in 1949. Daughter Antonia Bennett opens. 7 p.m. $74.50—$130. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Sunday music listings here.