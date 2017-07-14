This viral Bon Iver parody uses Alex Jones rants as lyrics [VIDEO]

Alex Jones -- alt-right doomsayer who believes fluoride-enriched water amounts to government mind control -- and Bon Iver -- indie-folk crooner who believes in glyphtastic song titling -- have finally synergized.

Distributed by website Super Deluxe, Nick Lutsko's viral "Jones Iver" parody song has racked up 500,000-plus views since debuting today. You can download it for free, or just watch the video below.

It's required viewing, you literal vampire pot-belly goblins.