This Minneapolis hip-hop producer turned his car into a beat [VIDEO]

Just look at what Minneapolis hip-hop producer Zach Bagaason posted to Facebook on Thursday. The video shows the Big Quarters rapper taking found sounds -- key twists, blinker ticks, crosswalk blips -- and stirring them into a legit banging beat.

We've heard of get in the lab ... but get in the cab(in) of a practical sedan?!

Take the beat for a test drive:

The clip is part of #beatstory, a weekly series from Bagaason available via his Instagram and Snapchat. In addition to beatmaking and rapping, he's also an instructor (St. Paul's McNally Smith College of Music, YMCA) and sound engineer (ZULUZULUU, K.Raydio).

Can we expect more material from his car? Cruising at just 82,000 miles, Bagaason's ride should have plenty of beats left in 'er.

Check out our 2011 feature on Big Quarters, the local hip-hop duo featuring Bagaason and his brother Brandon.