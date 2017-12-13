On Tuesday, we brought you news of two 2018 fests, and now the biggie: 89.3 the Current and Walker Art Center just announced the headliner, date, and pre-sale info for next year's Rock the Garden.

In order:

-- Father John Misty! The highly blogable folk-rock star will be more than a year removed from his latest, the satire-barbed Pure Comedy, but a 2018 follow-up is "pretty much done." The wickedly funny, acid-dropping, beef-sparking lyrical ace should be a nice draw for the Current demo, though the real-life Josh Tillman has gigged the hell outta the Twin Cities since 2012, including last August at Surly Brewing Co. HQ. Speaking of demographics, this marks the fourth consecutive year of an indie-fave white dude headlining RTG -- Bon Iver (2017), Flaming Lips (2016), Belle & Sebastian/Modest Mouse (2015).

-- June 16 at the Walker lawn and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden! Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival, perhaps RTG's biggest competition for festival bucks, will hit July 6-7, so no overlap concerns.

-- Walker/Current members will be afforded a special "flash sale" opportunity from 10 a.m, December 13, through 5 p.m, December 15. Tickets -- $69 GA; $300 VIP -- will be available here. This pre-sale is likely timed to Christmas, a long-running Christian holiday centered around gift-giving and indie rock.

And that's all we know for now. The full RTG lineup is expected to arrive in April, and tickets to the general public will go on sale shortly thereafter.

Check out our review of Rock the Garden 2017 here. Wanna see cool pix of it? Click here.