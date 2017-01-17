Such was the case Tuesday morning, when the Blue Ox Music Festival unleashed details for its 2017 run. Pert Near Sandstone's third annual bluegrass fest will strum from June 8-10 at Eau Claire, Wisconsin's Whispering Pine Campground.

The twangy, jam-y, and beard-y offerings are many, including:

Punch Brothers

Greensky Bluegrass

Drive-By Truckers

Railroad Earth

Sam Bush Band

The Infamous Stringdusters

Son Volt

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Grateful Ball

Keller & The Keels

Jeff Austin Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

Dead Man Winter

The Steeldrivers

Split Lip Rayfield

Willie Watson

Fruition, Henhouse Prowlers

Rumpke Mountain Boys

Billy Strings

Colter Wall

Trout Steak Revival, Dead Horses

White Iron Band, Them Coulee Boys

Evergreen Grass Band

Joseph Huber

Laska

Non-hardcore bluegrassers should be excited to see Southern rock greats Drive-By Truckers, plus alt-country standouts Son Volt. Chris Thile -- ya know, Garrison Keillor's youthful replacement -- will perform with his Punch Brothers, and Trampled by Turtles leader Dave Simonett will be rocking with his Dead Man Winter project. The cult-loved, Minnesota-launched Pert Near players headline two nights.

Three-day passes are on sale now for $145, with camping running you $30-$325 more. Kids under 13 get in free, so might as well indoctrinate them into the cult of banjos. At press time, the "Blue Ox Countdown" read 141 days, 13 hours, 23 minutes, and 23 seconds.