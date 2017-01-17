Think warm thoughts: Blue Ox Music Fest unleashes 2017 lineup
Never mind the fact your sidewalk is an icy death trap, get a load of this: Lineups are starting to be revealed for summertime music festivals!
Such was the case Tuesday morning, when the Blue Ox Music Festival unleashed details for its 2017 run. Pert Near Sandstone's third annual bluegrass fest will strum from June 8-10 at Eau Claire, Wisconsin's Whispering Pine Campground.
The twangy, jam-y, and beard-y offerings are many, including:
- Punch Brothers
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Drive-By Truckers
- Railroad Earth
- Sam Bush Band
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Son Volt
- Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Grateful Ball
- Keller & The Keels
- Jeff Austin Band
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Dead Man Winter
- The Steeldrivers
- Split Lip Rayfield
- Willie Watson
- Fruition, Henhouse Prowlers
- Rumpke Mountain Boys
- Billy Strings
- Colter Wall
- Trout Steak Revival, Dead Horses
- White Iron Band, Them Coulee Boys
- Evergreen Grass Band
- Joseph Huber
- Laska
Non-hardcore bluegrassers should be excited to see Southern rock greats Drive-By Truckers, plus alt-country standouts Son Volt. Chris Thile -- ya know, Garrison Keillor's youthful replacement -- will perform with his Punch Brothers, and Trampled by Turtles leader Dave Simonett will be rocking with his Dead Man Winter project. The cult-loved, Minnesota-launched Pert Near players headline two nights.
Three-day passes are on sale now for $145, with camping running you $30-$325 more. Kids under 13 get in free, so might as well indoctrinate them into the cult of banjos. At press time, the "Blue Ox Countdown" read 141 days, 13 hours, 23 minutes, and 23 seconds.
