There's a Prince drumhead hanging inside Bernie Sanders's office

We learned this funky truth on Tuesday, as the Vermont senator/former 2020 presidential contender interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci—a leader on the White House Coronavirus Task Force—about the grim realities of COVID-19. Prince, of course, was famously from here, thus making the drumhead headline news.

Sen. Bernie Sanders asks Dr. Anthony Fauci about the death toll. Fauci says is "almost certainly higher" than reported: "There may have been people who died at home who did have (Covid-19) who are not counted as (Covid-19) because they never really got to the hospital" pic.twitter.com/6FJmLVFGLk — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 12, 2020

Also spotted inside Sanders's office: A freaking Red Hot Chili Peppers poster, yet another delightful revelation about the 78-year-old senator's living space. Perhaps the Peppers hit "Give It Away" inspired Bernie's attitude toward universal programs—folks!

But seriously: The apparent love for New Power Generation is mutual.

Here's a clip of NPG from a 2019 Sanders rally where they performed alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis. If we had to hazard a guess, that's probably where Bernie scored the drumhead.*

A veritable festival's worth of high-profile musicians joined Sanders on his doomed 2020 campaign, including Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, and western Wisconsin's own Bon Iver. What does the endearingly cranky senator listen to on his own time? His iPad is apparently loaded with tracks from Beethoven, the Supremes, the Temptations, ABBA, the Bee Gees, and Celine Dion, according to this 2016 Rolling Stone story.

Huh!

Sanders, who lost Minnesota's primary to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 8.7 points in March, is something of a song 'n' dance man himself.

*Update from Jill Willis, current manager of NPG and former manager of Prince: "Just wanted to let you know the NPG drumhead was a gift to the senator from the band. After playing his rally last fall in Mpls, they autographed it and we gave it to his staff to give to him. Love that it found a home in his home!"