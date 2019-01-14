The two surviving members of the notoriously cacophonous classic rock band, Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey, will arrive at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on September 6.

Accompanying Townsend and Daltrey on the Moving On! Tour are guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey, as well as “symphonic accompaniment.” The band is also releasing its first album of new material in 13 years.

How much are tickets? I guess you’ll find out this Friday at 10 a.m., when they go on sale. You can call the Xcel box office at 800-745-3000 or use Ticketmaster.

Our review of the Who’s 2016 show at Target Center called it the band’s “potential Twin Cities farewell gig.” We weren’t technically wrong – every show is a band’s potential farewell gig. Including this one!