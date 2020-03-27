The week’s local livestreams: Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Ongoing

Lydia Liza’s Live Script Readings

Though she may be on a bit of a hiatus, Lydia Liza has made our first few days of distancing doable with her live script readings. We’ve seen The Cable Guy, Goodfellas, Shrek (with Gully Boys), Ferris Bueller (with Har Mar Superstar), My Dinner with Andre, and The Muppet Movie. Surely there will be more to come.

When and where: Check Instagram for dates, action at 8 p.m.

Donate: Venmo @lydia-hoglund.

Actual Wolf

Almost every night, Actual Wolf will go live from Duluth to show off some songs and chat about projects. “It’s kind of like a talk show/request show,” the artist says.Stay tuned for updates on his socials where he’ll announce the night’s plans.

When and where: Times posted on Instagram , usually around 10 p.m.

Donate: Information available during sets.

Friday 3/27

Charlie ParrIt’s not live, but it’s a stream. Tune in for the world premiere of Charlie Parr’s December in-studio session for Seattle’s KEXP. Parr will be online during the show for a Q&A.

When and where: 11 a.m. on YouTube

Donate: GoFundMe.

Dan “Daddy Squeeze” Newton

Dubbed the “Baby Boomer” show by the artist, Daddy Squeeze invites you to “turn on the lava lamp and sing along” as he plays favorites from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Donate: Digital tip jar here.

Vicky Emerson

Every Friday the Americana singer is going live on Facebook with her “piano, guitar, and songs.” Stick around for the encore—she’ll have some suggestions for other artists you can check out.

Where and when: 7pm on Facebook.

Donate: PayPal [email protected] , Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: @taylor-donskey on Venmo.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch’s Quarantine Live Dance Parties

The theme this week is Y2K. Quite suitable, no? Live on Twitch, the DJ and Mpls Adonia will be spinning the best of the ‘00s, all genres included.

When and where: 8 p.m. on Twitch.

Donate: $shannonBlowtorch on CashApp, shannon_blowtorch on Venmo.

Saturday 3/28

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Live from Bryan’s Garage. (Capitalized: It’s a venue now.) “We'll play some songs, goof around, and maybe even teach you how to change the oil in your lawnmower.”

When and where: 11 a.m. on YouTube.

Donate: PayPal.

Mother Banjo

It’s “Patty Saturday.” Every week, Mother Banjo will come to us live with a Patty Griffin cover played to raise money for the Warming House.

When and where: 2 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: Donate to the Warming House here.

Courtney Yasmineh

“If some of you are willing and able to buy a ticket and watch my show, I'll be okay for another month. The show itself will be a great gift to me, truly. I miss the songs, I miss the music. I miss my electric guitar,” wrote the artist on her blog. Recording live from Uptown Sound Recording Studio, so the quality will be excellent.

When and where: 7 p.m on Facebook and YouTube.

Donate: “Tickets” available through GoFundMe.

Wax Lead

Boutique record label Give/Take is offering a livestream tour that spans the USA, with a portion of proceeds going directly to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response fund. Wax Lead’s set will be in collaboration with LA’s Bijou Noir.

When and where: 8 p.m. on the label’s website.

Donate: Here.

Sunday 3/29

Mother Banjo

Less than 24 hours after our Patty Griffin-cover treat, Mother Banjo will lead a singalong fit for the whole family.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Donate: TBD.

Flip Phone’s Digital Drag Brunch

Ready for this list? The show will feature Sasha R Cassadine, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nocturna Lee Mission, Julia Starr, Domita DeBaun Sanchez, Priscilla S Yuicy, Utica, Victoria DeVille, Sissy Tops, Cee Russell, Hope, Genevee Ramona Love, Bad Karma, Rustina Roze, Frozaen Pissás, Francis Reine, Brova Supernova and more—hopefully not all hanging out together, of course.

When and where: 1 p.m on Instagram.

Donate: Tip performers. Announced during the show.

Chastity Brown

The Minneapolitan with Tennessee roots will perform as part of Hangin’ and Sangin’s online “Shut In and Sing” festival.

When and where: 12:30 p.m. on Stage It.

Donate: Just like the old days—thanks Stage It! Buy a ticket here to get in; availability is limited.

Annie Fitzgerald

Annie Fitzgerald is hosting a benefit concert for the New Hope Food Shelf and the kids of her hometown, Crookston.

When and where: 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @anniefitzgeraldmusic on PayPal and Venmo.

Vicky Emerson

Last week while she sang she cooked taquitos. We’re not sure what’ll be on the menu for this “Sunday Supper,” but tips will benefit Jessa Roquet’s fight against cancer.

Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate:PayPal [email protected] , Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.

Donate: GoFundMe.

Joe Flip

So far, the artist has had a stacked virtual schedule; nothing seems to be slowing down as day one of Joe Flip’s next three day virtual tour starts today.

Where and when: 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @JoeyFlip on PayPal.

Monday 3/30

Joe Flip

Day two of Joe Flip’s three day virtual tour.

Where and when: 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @JoeyFlip on PayPal.

Tuesday 3/31

Annie Fitzgerald’s “Lunch Ladies” with Vicky Wallace

We know you’re not going out for lunch … unless it’s take out. Tune into Annie Fitzgerald and Vicky Wallace’s virtual song circle with your grub of choice.

When and where: Noon on Instagram.

Donate to Vicky: [email protected] on PayPal, Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon.

Donate to Annie: @anniefitzgeraldmusic on PayPal and Venmo.

Gabriel Douglas

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: Venmo @doubleasterisk, CashApp $doubleasterisk, or PayPal.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: PayPal and Venmo @sarahmorrismusic, or Patreon.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @yamhaus on Venmo, $yamhaus on CashApp.

Joe Flip

The final day of Joe Flip’s virtual tour. Until next week, probably.

Where and when: 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @JoeyFlip on PayPal.

Wednesday 4/1

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Donate: Venmo @nick-Costa-6, PayPal [email protected]

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: Venmo @joyannparker, PayPal @JoyannParkerMusic.

