The week's local livestreams: Apr. 3-9

Ongoing

Lydia Liza’s Live Script Readings

Though she may be on a bit of a hiatus, Lydia Liza has made our first few days of distancing doable with her live script readings. We’ve seen The Cable Guy, Goodfellas, Shrek (with Gully Boys), Ferris Bueller (with Har Mar Superstar), My Dinner with Andre, and The Muppet Movie. Surely there will be more to come.

When and where: Check Instagram for dates, action at 8 p.m.

Donate: Venmo @lydia-hoglund.

Actual Wolf

Almost every night, Actual Wolf will go live from Duluth to show off some songs and chat about projects. “It’s kind of like a talk show/request show,” the artist says.Stay tuned for updates on his socials where he’ll announce the night’s plans.

When and where: Times posted on Instagram , usually around 10 p.m.

Donate: Information available during sets.

Friday 4.3

With a Little Help From My Friends

Har Mar Superstar hosts First Avenue's 50th anniversary celebration, with performances from Channy Leaneagh of Poliça and Britt Daniel of Spoon. Surprise guests are promised. Flip Phone and DJ Keezy will make you dance. Well-wishers will make cameo appearances.

When and where: 7 p.m. here.

Donate: Twin Cities Music Community Trust.

UnCancelled Music Festival - The 4otf Twin Cities Stage

The lineup for day two of this streaming fest includes Gabriel Douglas of local rockers 4onthefloor, Humbird, John Swardson and a whole lot more -- twelve hours of music, in fact.

When and where: 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. here.

Donate: You can tip the performers when you buy a ticket to the event.

Low

A new weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low."

When and where: 3 p.m. Instagram.

Donate: n/a

Yam Haus

The local modern rock powerhouses have been streaming a bunch of shows. Tonight's is put on by GO 95.3 and will benefit the Twin Cities Music Community Trust.

When and where: 8 p.m. here

Donate: @yamhaus on Venmo, $yamhaus on CashApp.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: @taylor-donskey on Venmo.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch’s Quarantine Live Dance Parties

Last week's Y2K-centered party was canceled, so presumably she'll be picking up on that theme this week. Live on Twitch, the DJ and Mpls Adonia will be spinning the best of the ‘00s, all genres included.

When and where: 8 p.m. on Twitch.

Donate: $shannonBlowtorch on CashApp, shannon_blowtorch on Venmo.



Saturday 4.4

Nur-D

The rapper was one of the first locals to get livestreaming once we all went into hiding. Now he's doing a Paisley Park-sponsored show as part of their new concert stream series.

When and where: 8 p.m. Facebook.

Donate: n/a

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more.

When and where: 4 p.m. YouTube

Donate: n/a

Mother Banjo

It’s “Patty Saturday.” Every week, Mother Banjo will come to us live with a Patty Griffin cover played to raise money for the Warming House.

When and where: 2 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: Donate to the Warming House here.

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance."

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Facebook

Donate: n/a



Southern Resident Killer Whales

The band's scheduled show at Alloy Brewing is being replaced with a solo acoustic stream to support the brewery.

When and where: 7 p.m. Facebook.

Donate: Viewers are encouraged to order curbside pickup from Alloy.



Sunday 4.5

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay."

Where and when: 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: PayPal [email protected] , Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon.

Mother Banjo

Less than 24 hours after our Patty Griffin-cover treat, Mother Banjo will lead a singalong fit for the whole family.

When and where: 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Donate: TBD.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both.

When and where: 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook.

Donate: GoFundMe.



Tuesday 4.7

Gabriel Douglas

Wednesdays belong to 4onthefloor’s guitarist Nick Costa, so the frontman is on for Tuesday. Tune in for Gabriel Douglas’s “Tuesday Night Free Fall” every week. (If you’re there 15 minutes early there will be a dance party.)

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: Venmo @doubleasterisk, CashApp $doubleasterisk, or PayPal.

Sarah Morris

Who needs a living room? Morris is broadcasting five songs and “big love” live from “the big green bathroom” every Tuesday.

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: PayPal and Venmo @sarahmorrismusic, or Patreon.

Yam Haus

They’ve done live Zumba classes, hosted some guest stars and played bingo. What will tonight bring?

When and where: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: @yamhaus on Venmo, $yamhaus on CashApp.

“Lunch Ladies” with Annie Fitzgerald and Vicky Emerson

We know you’re not going out for lunch … unless it’s take out. Tune into Annie Fitzgerald and Vicky Emerson’s virtual song circle with your grub of choice.

When and where: Noon on Instagram.

Donate to Vicky: PayPal [email protected] , Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, Patreon.

Donate to Annie: @anniefitzgeraldmusic on PayPal and Venmo.



Wednesday 4.8

Nick Costa

Venmo him with a request before the show and he’ll practice, Venmo him during and he’ll wing it (“which is fun in its own way”).

When and where: 6 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.

Donate: Venmo @nick-Costa-6, PayPal [email protected]

Joyann Parker

On Wednesdays it’s all about requests, usually featuring a special guest.

Where and when: 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: Venmo @joyannparker, PayPal @JoyannParkerMusic.

Katy Vernon

The singer-songwriter puts on her weekly shows a little early so they can watch her back home in the U.K. as well

Where and when: 3 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Donate: PayPal ([email protected]) or Venmo (Katyvernonmusic).

Dan Israel

The guest cap in Dan’s living room is one, but anyone can come online.

When and where: 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Donate: GoFundMe, Paypal [email protected], Venmo @DanIsraelMusic.



Thursday 4.9

Dessa

The full title of these weekly literary readings is "Dessa's Show of Force Majeure," and the artist requests "cocktail attire from the waist up." Share a pic of yourself "looking civilized for 15 damn minutes" with #ShowOfForceMajeure.

When and where: 6:45 on Instagram.

Donate: Every reading benefits a non-profit, Venmo info announced in the stream.



Got a tip on a hot local livestream? Email Keith Harris with the details at [email protected]