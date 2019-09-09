The week's best concerts: Sept. 9-12

Monday 9.9

Titus Andronicus @ Fine Line

Titus Andronicus play the kind of messy, anthemic punk that aims to lift you above your daily drudgery and sing along with big choruses that are unkempt because life is. Their new Bob Mould-produced An Obelisk is their shortest and fastest album ever, as Patrick Stickles bellows “(I Blame) Society” and inveighs against “Tumult Around the World.” With Control Top. 18+. 7 p.m. $15/$17. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tuesday 9.10

Massive Attack @ Palace Theatre

The original immersive trip-hop eccentrics have been crafting menacing yet covertly soothing soundscapes for over three decades. Their current tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their third album, 1998’s Mezzanine, which last year became the first album to be encoded into synthetic DNA in collaboration with the Swiss university ETH Zurich. With Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy. 18+. 7 p.m. $69.50/$100. 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Mannequin Pussy @ 7th St Entry

The guitars are so raw, the thrust so relentless, the bad sex with worse men such a constant on Mannequin Pussy’s latest, Patience, that you might miss how much emotional ground singer Marisa Dabice covers in under a half-hour. She fights for her right to therapeutic self-loathing on “Drunk II,” extends a pep talk to a pal on “Who Told You,” and somehow barrels through the brawling “F.U.C.A.W.” (which sounds like this Philly quartet out-brutalizing Mudhoney and My Bloody Valentine in a bar fight) only to close the album with an “I’m in love with you” that I don’t doubt for a minute. With Destroy Boys and Ellis. 18+. 7 p.m. $12/$15. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 9.11

Al Di Meola @ Dakota

On his latest tour, the former Return to Forever fusion-jazz guitarist covers the Beatles and Argentine tango composer-accordionist Astor Piazzolla in an acoustic trio with piano and accordion, while liberally sprinkling in songs from his latest disc, Opus. It’s lush, heavily filigreed music all around, with a technical bravura that creeps to the precipice of being “too smooth” without tumbling over. 7 and 9 p.m. $30-$60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 9.12

Blink-182/Lil Wayne @ Xcel Energy Center

These whiners make likelier bedfellows than you think: Pop-punk and mixtape rap were the two coolest pop genres of the 2000s, so why shouldn’t their figureheads team up for an exercise in mutual demented humor? Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is a prolific hip-hop collaborator, and Lil Wayne’s rock crossover moves are infamous and hilarious. Blink’s set celebrates the 20th anniversary of their third album, 1999’s Enema of the State, which they perform in full; Wayne is promoting his most recent album, 2018’s Tha Carter V. With Neck Deep. 7 p.m. $21-$231+. 199 W Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Lucibela @ Dakota

With a voice rich in shadowy tones floating on exquisite instrumental work, Cape Verdean singer Lucibela is the essential heir to revered “barefoot diva” Cesária Évora. Lisbon-based, 32-year-old Lucibela, on her first U.S. tour, caresses the seductive sense of saudade (poignant, bittersweet yearning) inherent in sensuous mornas while swaying and skipping through the more energetic, equally sublime coladras. Her debut album, Laço Umbilical (now expanded and renamed Ti Jon Poca) simmers with the islands’ sublime traditions plus touches of bossa nova and raï.. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Jenny and Mexicats @ Dakota

In English or Spanish, the dance-inducing global quartet Jenny and the Mexicats (previously Pachucos y la Princesa) is not your typical flamenco-rockabilly-folk-reggae-jazz-cumbia-merengue outfit. The decade-old band formed in Madrid with English singer/guitarist Jenny Ball (also a wicked jazz/mariachi trumpeter), Spanish cajón percussionist David Gonzalez Bernardos, plus Mexicans Luis “Icho” Díaz (double bass) and Alfonso “Pantera” Acosta (ace flamenco guitarist). Now Mexico City-based, their sizzling, border-defying guiso joyfully defies trumped-up walls. 9:30 p.m. $32/$37/$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

