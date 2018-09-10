The week's best concerts: Sept. 9-12

Monday 9.10

Why Khaliq @ 7th St. Entry

Young St. Paul rapper Why Khaliq premiered a short film and an album, both called The Mustard Seed, in 2017, i nspired by the biblical parable of the mustard seed and centered on the concept of starting small and working steadily to make a much larger impact. The LP is full of dense, trend-dodging songs that bring to mind the conceptual odysseys of rappers like Chicago’s Mick Jenkins (who Khaliq unsurprisingly admires). As smart as it is, the album is by no means pretentious – it’s as sonically welcoming as it is lyrically insightful. With a collection of supremely chill beats from producers including Minnesotans Been Reza and Ande Mariette, it’s an instantly likable first listen that’s also rewarding to further explore as Khaliq evocatively raps about his and his team’s growth, his daughter, and more. With Mic Q.A. Deeply Rooted Tribe, Reed Benjamin, Summitt, DJ Rowsheen, DJ Free City. 18+ 8 p.m $7. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tuesday 9.11

Davido @ First Avenue

Nigerian singer Davido is an Afropop superstar building a global movement, winning Best International Act at June’s BET Awards. Though he’s only released one album, 2012’s Omo Baba Olowo, he’s enjoyed a consistent run of irresistibly upbeat singles, and he’s also collaborating more and more with stars across the world, including Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan. This show is rescheduled from August. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

Wednesday 9.12

Buddy @ Fine Line Music Cafe

An inheritor of the G-funk tradition, Compton native Buddy hasn’t let cosigns from Pharrell and Snoop Dogg overly flatter him. On his introspective debut, July’s Harlan & Alondra, Buddy shows he’s a versatile vocalist and songwriter not to be pigeonholed by his city’s gangsta-rap lore. Violence and early death are only peripheral concerns, as he’s laser-focused on maximizing his present opportunities. Its excellent centerpiece is “Trouble on Central,” like a modern-day “Across 110th Street.” With Rajitheone and KayCyy Pluto. 18+. 7 p.m. $19.53/$25. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 9.13

New Power Generation @ First Avenue

The New Power Generation helped commence a new era for Prince at the start of the ’90s, backing him on the No. 1 single “Cream” and his flirtations with contemporary musical styles including hip-hop. Following Prince’s death, NPG reunited for October 2016’s official tribute at the Xcel. This is their first time playing the Mainroom since 2007, and it follows the NPG-accompanied Prince live records One Nite Alone and C-Note finally hitting streaming services last month. With Mayte, Cobi, and more. 18+. 7 p.m. $31.21. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here . — Michael Madden

Jay Rock @ Cabooze

Watts, California, rapper Jay Rock has always been the cool, understated presence in Black Hippy, which also counts Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul as members. Following a serious dirt-bike accident in 2016, he’s enjoyed a mid-career breakthrough in 2018, starting with the Kendrick- and Future-assisted “King’s Dead” and continuing with his third album, Redemption. The LP oozes classic g-rap grit and paranoia as guests including SZA and Jeremih add smooth melody. With Trouble, Reason, and Why Khaliq. 18+. 8 p.m. $20-$75. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

John Raymond’s Kind Folk @ Jazz Central

The quartet Kind Folk can play like butter, meshing the dulcet tones of John Raymond’s flugelhorn and Alex LoRe’s alto with material like drummer Colin Stranahan’s “Motian Sickness” and the Charlie Haden song, “Silence,” which became a requiem for Chet Baker. After the restraint of Raymond’s trio, Real Feels, it’s also refreshing to hear him cut loose on trumpet, followed in kind for LoRe’s innovative changes on the Kenny Wheeler tune from which the band took its name and a variety of group originals. 7 and 9 p.m. $15, $10 w/student I.D. All ages. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

