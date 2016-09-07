The week's best concerts: Sept. 7-13

Explosions in the Sky

First Avenue, Friday 9.9

The seventh and latest album from Explosions in the Sky, April’s The Wilderness, has been widely praised as their best in more than a decade. But that doesn’t give enough credit to the Texas instrumental rockers’ discography that dates back to 2000. Between their studio albums and soundtracks for films like 2004’s Friday Night Lights, they’re one of instrumental rock’s most enduring bands. While they’re known for their unorthodox lineup of three guitarists (one of whom, Michael James, sometimes plays bass) and an incredibly powerful drummer (Chris Hrasky), the band’s sound has always been broader than a simple breakdown of their instrumental roles might suggest. They’re constantly finding new ways to evoke crystalline beauty and melancholy, sometimes simultaneously. The group’s signature quiet-to-loud swells and climaxes continue to work wonders for them, as The Wilderness’ “Disintegration Anxiety” and “Colors in Space” rank as all-time great EITS songs. Meanwhile, other, shorter tracks function as some of the chillest ambient music they’ve ever made. With Lower Dens. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. –Michael Madden

One Last Party

Triple Rock & Grumpy’s, Friday 9.9 & Saturday 9.10

Depending on whom you ask, summer’s either waning or cold and dead. Noted antichrist Donald J. Trump will assume the presidency come November, ushering in rivers of blood and subsequent eternal darkness. But hey — let’s have One Last Party! The punk-rock bash is the spiritual successor to Fuck Dave Strait Fest, a recurring/tongue-in-cheek rock ’n’ roll marathon (very loosely) centered on the member of local bands Slow Death and Pretty Boy Thorson & the Falling Angels. Both of those acts and around 20 others will take over Triple Rock on Friday and T-Rock plus Grumpy’s Downtown for brunch on Saturday. Among the highlights: a record release from melodic Wisconsin blasters Arms Aloft, a rare reunion show from beloved Minneapolis punk duo Awesome Snakes, buzzing local garage-punks Lutheran Heat (helluva name, right?), and the final show from Pretty Boy Thorson. Noon at Grumpy’s; 7 p.m. nightly at Triple Rock. $40 two-day wristband; $20-$23 nightly. Full lineup and more info at facebook.com/onelastparty. —Jay Boller

Summit Backyard Bash

Summit Brewery, Saturday 9.10

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Summit Brewing Co. is cracking open the brewery doors for a birthday rager on its lawn. The 2016 edition of the annual Backyard Bash will have locally affiliated Hüsker Dü/Sugar star Bob Mould, Nashville-via-Minnesota indie-rock sensation Bully, and rising Rhymesayers rapper Dem Atlas leading the live-music charge. Mould received warm reviews for his 12th solo album, March’s Patch the Sky; Bully scored year-end love for their scorching 2015 debut, Feels Like; and Dem Atlas just dropped MF Dem, featuring 13 previously unreleased DOOM beats. Twin Cities acts Bad Bad Hats (winners of City Pages’ enviable Picked to Click prize in 2015), Apollo Cobra, Nooky Jones, and the Hotpants DJs are also slated to perform. Will the bash rock harder than my upcoming 30th birthday? Only if the above lineup sounds more enticing than a quiet dinner at home followed by agonizing over mortality. Surly and Grain Belt will be supplying the suds — sike! Obviously you’ll be drinking Summit. Grub-peddlers include Pizza Lucé, Anchor Fish & Chips, Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse, World Street Kitchen, Signature on Wheels, and Black Forest. Local nonprofit the Minnesota Music Coalition receives a cut of ticket sales. 21+. Noon-8 p.m. $30. 910 Montreal Cir., St Paul; 651-265-7800. —Jay Boller

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

Cedar Cultural Center, Sunday 9.11

Both virtuosic guitarists, Louisiana’s Sonny Landreth and New York’s Cindy Cashdollar are performing a few rare duo shows that should be rife with mind-blowing technique, fiery solos, intricate interplay, and a forest of American roots music. Landreth is a slide monster with an idiosyncratic style that combines slide and fretwork, creating a multifaceted sound venturing from the bayous to blues, jazz-rock, and beyond. Cashdollar, a longtime member of Asleep at the Wheel, is a master of resonator and steel guitar, focusing on bluegrass, blues, and Texas swing. But really, like Landreth, she’s in high demand to play with a who’s who of roots and rock greats. Their repertoire promises a mix of originals and roots standards, and probably several tunes from Landreth’s terrific latest album, Bound by the Blues. As always, Landreth works in subtle zydeco references and improvises like a jazzbo with his guitar on fire. Speaking of flames, one original, “Firebird Blues,” is a slow, incendiary tribute to his late friend and fellow guitar wizard Johnny Winter. 7:30 p.m. $31-$38. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. –Rick Mason

Tegan and Sara

State Theatre, Monday 9.12

Much has been made of Tegan and Sara Quin’s gradual-then-sudden reinvention, and rightly so. They’ve transitioned from emo-folkies signed to fellow Canadian Neil Young’s Vapor Records to synth-pop visionaries who have a superstar fan in Taylor Swift. While some have accused the identical twin sisters of selling out, with their choruses bigger than ever and their vocal harmonies polished to a sheen, their import as queer pop stars has only grown, making them as vital as ever. Originally, they built their core audience on the strength of stripped-down acoustic ruminations on love, later incorporating power-pop and new wave elements. Nowadays, they work with shimmery, Pat Benatar-esque pop that funnels complex emotions into taut hooks and song structures, as on June’s Love You to Death. It’s legitimately surprising that LYTD songs like “Boyfriend,” “Dying to Know,” and “Stop Desire” haven’t become certified pop hits (not in America, anyway), but it seems inevitable that they will. Meanwhile, the sisters’ audience has diversified, as they’re drawing more straight dudes than ever while still advocating for the LGBT community. 7:30 p.m. $36 (includes $1 charitable donation). 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. –Michael Madden

The Deslondes

Turf Club, Tuesday 9.13

Although hardly a bastion of country, New Orleans’ embrace of and influence on myriad stripes of roots music make it a perfectly suitable home for the twangy Deslondes, named for a once Katrina-ravaged street. The quintet, including a pair of ex-Hurray for the Riff Raffs, sports pedal steel, fiddle, vocal harmonies, weepy country laments, and dusty echoes of Woody Guthrie and honky-tonk. The eclecticism the band shows off on its eponymous 2015 debut album includes bits of NOLA and its neighborhood: vintage Crescent City R&B, echoes of Huey Smith and Fats Domino piano, trad clarinet, and Cajun fiddle. Jerry Lee Lewis, from just up the river, is the obvious inspiration for the wonderfully ragged lead track, “Fought the Blues and Won.” Country-gospel propels “Those Were (Could’ve Been) the Days.” “Less Honkin’ More Tonkin” is rockabilly with a swirling fiddle. The walking bass on “Louise” recalls Johnny Cash. The Deslondes’ delight is unifying such disparate threads into a compelling vision for a band on the rise. Esther Rose and local Jack Klatt open. 8 p.m. $12-$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. –Rick Mason