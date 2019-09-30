The week's best concerts: Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Monday 9.30

Shaed @ 7th St. Entry

The Billie Eilish effect has set in: Once whispery quietude was established as a working pop language, the clicks and snaps and whistles in Shaed’s 2018 single “Trampoline” started sounding like a 2019 summer jam. The D.C. pop trio specializes in muted electronic softcore, keyed to Chelsea Lee’s high, pungent voice. With Absofacto. 18+. 7 p.m. $15/$18. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Broken Shadows @ Icehouse

Ever since he packed Icehouse with his band Snakeoil a few years back, intrepid saxophonist-composer Tim Berne has included the venue on his tour itinerary, a blessed mating of funky nightspot and idiosyncratic jazz renegade. This is Berne's second trip with Broken Shadows, a quartet that tweaks the thorny music of saxophonists Ornette Coleman, Julius Hemphill, and Dewey Redman, featuring fellow saxophonist Chris Speed and the rhythm section of the Bad Plus, drummer Dave King and bassist Reid Anderson. 9:30 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 10.1

The New Pornographers @ First Avenue

A.C. Newman’s apparent gut reaction to the impending Trump apocalypse was to double down on the giddy buoyancy of his supergroup’s power pop. The New Pornographers’ freshly minted In The Morse Code of Brake Lights bubbles up a seeming funhouse of swirling synths, effervescent hooks, and blissful grooves, all tied to America’s car culture. But lurking in Newman’s clever, metaphorical lyrics is profound angst over terrifying times. Road rage and grinding gears are among his clues that even high beams won’t find the road to hell’s off-ramp. Lady Lamb opens. 6:30 p.m. 18+. $35—$40. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Nick Cave @ Pantages

Nick Cave is the irresistible warlock of gothic rock and wizened contemporary blues, and on these "conversation tour" dates he prefaces the music with audience interaction, informing patrons that "no subject is sacred" and that the questions should be "bold and confrontational." Given the biography that informs his music, that's asking for multitudes. Oh yeah, Cave has also just released a new disc with his band the Bad Seeds, and some of those songs might find their way into the mix. 8 p.m. $59.50-$79.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson



Tim Berne-Dave King Duo @ MCAD

A night after their band Broken Shadows plays Icehouse, Berne and King perform a free gig to help honor and publicize a pop-up installation by artist Steve Bynam, the Senior Art Director for Columbia Records during the 1980s who subsequently went on to illustrate material coming from Berne's label Screwgun Records, among many others. The playful interchanges that result will be the musical equivalent of shadow boxing in virtual reality. 7 p.m. Free. 2501 Stevens Ave. Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Branford Marsalis and Jean-Willy Kunz @ Northrop Auditorium

The Northrop's rare early-20th Century vintage Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ lures in another big name, this time saxophonist Branford Marsalis, who will perform with the Montreal-based French master organist Jean-Willy Kunz on a series of pieces from the classical repertoire that will likewise be attractive to Marsalis' jazz-oriented fan base. Sounds like a unique and compelling event. 7:30 p.m. Carlson Family Stage. $26-$45. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project @ Dakota

Cobham was the quintessential fusion-jazz drummer, unfurling a hurricane of clean beats that demanded attention and crackling energy from his cohorts. On his 75th birthday tour, he is featuring songs from his second album, the instant-classic, Crosswinds from 1974. So many great musicians from that disc have passed, including Michael Brecker, John Abercrombie, and George Duke. But trumpeter Randy Brecker is on board as a special guest, and the core sextet, featuring guitarist Fareed Haque, Paul Hanson, and of course Cobham himself, ensures that the timeless, environmentally-themed music will rustle and roar in all the right places. 7 and 9 p.m. $25-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 10.2

Shonen Knife @ Fine Line

As cartoon punks who love simple power chords, melodic sunshine, and mock banality, Shonen Knife have been crafting short, punchy, delightfully simplistic albums since the early ’80s. Their new Sweet Candy Power peaks with “Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches,” which explains why they just can’t choose between cookies and ice cream. With Kitten Forever and Black Widows. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $17/$20. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Clairo @ Varsity Theater

A feathery, lovelorn electropop concoction, Clairo’s debut Immunity sounds vaporous on first listen but offers weird hooks in surprising places: the flushed guitars in “Bags,” the dizzy spiraling murmurs in “Sofia.” The album finds a lovely liminal space between electronic and lo-fi, hushed and declarative, flickering between consciousness and dreamscape. With Beabadoobee and Hello Yello. 15+. 6:30 p.m. $22-$40. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here. —Lucas Fagen

Thursday 10.3

Bon Iver @ Xcel Energy Center

Over the past decade or so, Justin Vernon has broken down his voice. Originally a sad acoustic singer-songwriter with a signature slurred falsetto, he subjected himself to weirder and jerkier electronic treatments with each album. First, simple glossy Auto-Tune, then a gradually expanding array of glitches, creaks, amplified breaths, and electronic loogies. Similarly, his music got harsher and more disjointed, abandoning songform for the oblique fragment. His new i, i refines his voice to a stark essence, a smoldering electronic soul-crooner bellow, as he rumbles computerized ballads like “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).” He’s just as famous as a collaborator: Artists who’ve used his characteristic groans to signify brooding melancholy include Kanye West, Travis Scott, Francis and the Lights, and, most poignantly, his acknowledged influence Bruce Hornsby, whose recent “Cast Off” is a duet with Vernon that reveals how much Bon Iver’s own music owes to ’80s adult contemporary. With Feist. 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul; 651-265-4800. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Lewis Capaldi @ First Avenue

Lewis Capaldi’s world-conquering ambition is clear: every song on the Scottish singer-songwriter’s recent debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, is a slow ballad. Every single song. Not even Ed Sheeran boasts such flawless statistics. Radio hits like “Someone You Loved” and “Hold Me While You Wait” are marked by labored, grandiose, theatrical dynamics and his raw throb of a voice. With Saint Phnx. 6 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Badflower @ Varsity Theater

Badflower’s chiming anthemic power chords and ominous spoken-word bits mix arena-rock grandeur and high camp seriousness. The L.A. band’s recent debut, OK, I’m Sick, peaks with “Die,” a hilariously spooky anti-Trump takedown that directs the language screamo singers have traditionally used to demonize their girlfriends toward a good cause. With Weathers and Dead Poets Society. 5:30 p.m. $20-$37+. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires @ Hook and Ladder

Lee Bains has lots to say about the miserable state of the world, especially south of the Mason-Dixon, and the raging Glory Fires deliver the message with eyeball-melting intensity. Southern rockers with punkish swagger and a single full-tilt gear, the GF’s rippling guitars and blistering rhythms burn while Bains rails with equal passion, literac,y and progressive conviction. With anthemic fervor and portentous titles like “Underneath the Sheets of White Noise,” Bains addresses the South’s complicated cultural legacy. The band is at full ignition on its new Live At The Nick, cut on their Alabama home turf. Nana Grizol and Eleganza! open. 8 p.m. $10—$15. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

