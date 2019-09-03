The week's best concerts: Sept. 3-5

Tuesday 9.3

Squeeze @ State Theatre

Often compared to Lennon and McCartney, ace songsmiths Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford have been crafting sly, sophisticated, ridiculously clever songs since the mid-’70s. Tilbrook’s eccentric melodies and Difford’s wry lyrics still fire up paradisiac power pop as Squeeze hits its 45th anniversary. The band’s Songbook tour promises all the hits, plus rarities and stuff from their latest, 2017’s The Knowledge, a collection of persuasively perfect pop laced with a few twists—pedal steel here, tipsy horns there, touches of R&B, opera (!), a kids’ choir amidst bittersweet, wistful charm. KT Tunstall opens. 8 p.m. $39—$65. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

D.R.I./Deathwish @ Amsterdam

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles have been intermittently touring since inventing their barbed, speedy, rickety, influential fusion of hardcore punk and thrash metal in the ’80s; they’re currently working on their eighth studio album and first in over two decades. In the same tradition, Deathwish play sturdier riffs with more elaborate scaffolding. With Outside the Murder, Daigoro and Agony Reigns. 18+. $15-$20. 6 p.m. 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 9.4

Pat Metheny @ Dakota

Virtuoso jazz guitarist Pat Metheny’s career stretches back to the ’70s and encompasses popular infusions of rock and folk, eclectic experimentation, working with the likes of Ornette Coleman and Sonny Rollins, covering Paul Simon and John Zorn. Shining through it all are his stellar technique, fluid lyricism, sophisticated harmonics, and imaginative compositions and arrangements. Metheny’s current project, Side-Eye, focuses on a rotating cast of younger, up-and-coming musicians, now featuring Texas pianist James Francies and drummer Marcus Gilmore. Also Thursday. 7 & 9:30 p.m. $65—$100. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Rick Mason

Glen Hansard @ State Theatre

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, late of the Frames and the Swell Season, shakes things up on his fourth solo album, This Wild Willing, a brooding affair fraught with uncertain relationships and personal conundrums. Glimmers of light and warmth are tangled in apocalyptic threads as the autumnal music simmers amidst atmospheric electronics, Celtic acoustics, Middle Eastern motifs and indie rock intimations. The latter arrive in billowing crescendos, Hansard’s raw, whispery vocals yielding to epic horn and electric guitar-peppered maelstroms that flirt with dissonance before easing into cosmic sighs. OHMME opens. $39—$64. 7 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Rick Mason

Thursday 9.5

Ezra Furman @ Turf Club

Ezra Furman makes flashy, frenetic, horn-peppered glam-folk, stomping his way through episodic genre fictions set in mythical American backwaters. Obsessed with traditional masculinity, partially because it excludes him as a queer artist and partially because he can subvert it while retaining the essential underlying romanticism, he sings in an anxious, worn-down yet empathetic snarl. You can hear all that and more on his new album, Twelve Nudes. With Stef Chura. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $15/$17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

JC Sanford’s Triocracy and Quartet @ Studio Z

Trombonist JC Sanford hit the local jazz scene like a cannonball when he arrived from New York City three years ago. Although big band charts (which he composes, arranges, and conducts) are his forte, his small-ensemble material holds its own limber charms. This gig will showcase his work in the all-brass Triocracy (alongside saxophonists Brandon Wozniak and Bruce Thornton) and Quartet (with the Bates brothers in the rhythm section and Zacc Harris on guitar), bolstered by new recordings by both groups. 8 p.m. $10. 275 East Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

