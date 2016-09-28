The week's best concerts: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Local Natives

First Avenue, Wednesday 9.28

Specifics behind Local Natives’ generic name trace back to Southern California and Orange County. If generics are the rule in those sprawling ’burbs, the Natives were restless enough to rebel on their first two albums, creating indie-pop both catchy and clever, incorporating tricky rhythms, mercurial arrangements, complex harmonies, and eccentric details. Hummingbird, from 2013, was more ruminative and a bit darker than their quirkily effervescent 2009 debut, Gorilla Manor. But on the new Sunlit Youth, LN’s charming oddities are mostly swamped by waves of synthesizers shimmery enough to brighten things up, but also so dully generic they essentially daze any nominal sonic youth. Interesting things are still going on deep within LN’s busy tracks, even among those (“Villainy,” “Fountain of Youth,” “Sea of Years”) with blustery anthem aspirations, but the gooey, overweening synths repeatedly sap and bleach their character. More deftly accomplished are “Jellyfish” and “Coins,” both leaner, more experimental, less self-consciously knocking at arena doors. Opening is soulful Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, formerly of the Wayo. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Rick Mason

Sigur Rós

Orpheum Theatre, Thursday 9.29

The internet has figured out that if you slow down kids’ music 800 percent, you can basically create your own Sigur Rós songs. Take the theme from Spongebob Squarepants, dial it down to 20 bpm, and all of a sudden you have Ágætis byrjun. Unfortunately, that’s obscured just how monumental the Icelandic post-rock band have become over their 18-year career, rendering them something of a meme to digital natives. Over seven sprawling albums, Sigur Rós have created a mountainous sound that’s as fascinating as it is enigmatic. This tour sees the band setting out to reclaim their legacy. Performing with no opening act, the Reykjavik natives will play two full sets that will revisit and reinterpret songs from their entire catalog — including 2013’s Kveikur — while also showcasing unreleased new stuff. There’s probably no better venue in the Twin Cities to enjoy such a sweeping, theatrical show than the Orpheum. You’ll definitely be thankful for your padded orchestra seat around hour three of this elegiac retrospective. 8:30 p.m. $53.50-$83.50. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Jerard Fagerberg

Colin Stetson

Walker Art Center, Friday 9.30

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Colin Stetson usually is associated with the avant-garde edge of whatever he’s doing. And he’s doing plenty, running the gamut from jazz to rock, pop, classical, and experimental in numerous contexts, collaborating with everyone from Arcade Fire to Tom Waits, Bon Iver, and Laurie Anderson. He’s considered an innovative virtuoso and daring soloist on reeds, especially the massive bass saxophone, and is equally audacious as a writer and bandleader. At the Walker, Stetson and a 12-piece ensemble will tackle a “re-imagination” of Polish composer Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3, known as Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. It’s a modern classical monster best known from the best-selling 1992 London Sinfonietta/Dawn Upshaw version and numerous film scores. Stetson replaces the original orchestration with guitars, keyboards, drums, and horns, while his sister, mezzo-soprano Megan Stetson, handles vocals. Stetson’s version opens up significant new dimensions in a wrenching dirge dense with devastating anguish. Besides extending emotional boundaries, his classical reinvention flirts with a sometimes startling post-rock realm of industrial noise, drone, metal, free jazz, and electronica. 8 p.m. $20-$25. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. -- Rick Mason

Alex Wiley

Mill City Nights in the Nether Bar, Saturday 10.1

Of all the promising rap kids to come out of Chicago since Chance the Rapper broke out in 2013, Alex Wiley is one who seems most adaptable to whatever direction rap takes next. That’s thanks in part to the skill set he’s consistently shown; to call him a “rapper” barely begins to tell the story. With his penchant for joyous singing and Day-Glo beats, he has a preternatural, Chance-like ability to make you feel good with his music. Meanwhile, his elastic voice keeps his rap flows surprising and animated. His collaborations with dudes ranging from Chance to Chicago’s highly literate Mick Jenkins to Indiana technician Freddie Gibbs have shown Wiley can hold his own when spitting alongside some of today’s best MCs. Hell, his sound was practically fully formed by the time of his first full-length, 2013’s Club Wiley. In 2016, aside from his Tangerine Dream tape, he appeared on Chance’s Coloring Book outtake “Grown Ass Kid.” That omission from a big-time record hardly seems like a setback for a guy who’s very much on the come up. 16+. 7:30 p.m. $12-$25. 111 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3422. -- Michael Madden

Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds

Orpheum Theatre, Sunday 10.2

Fifty years ago, nerds delighted when NBC debuted Star Trek, jocks rallied behind the AFL-NFL merger, and the Beach Boys treated everyone to their magnum opus — Pet Sounds. At the time, the Cali sextet were already certified popstars, having given us 10 albums of beachy, harmonious bubblegum about girls, surfing, and school spirit. But Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, then 24, was not satisfied. Inspired by the 1965 Beatles LP Rubber Soul, he set out to make his grand artistic statement, one that would become one of rock ’n’ roll’s first-ever concept albums. During its recording, there was plenty of infighting; there were lyrical assists from ad jingle writer Tony Asher; there were ghost contributions from the ace session players known as the Wrecking Crew. The end result was a masterpiece — an aching, emotional portrait of Wilson set to an ambitiously arty psych-pop odyssey. It’s also one of the best uses of cloven animals on album covers (sorry, Paul McCartney). Former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will join Wilson at the Orpheum, where he’ll treat fans to Pet Sounds in its entirety “for a final time.” 7:30 p.m. $63-$129. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Jay Boller

Allison Crutchfield

Turf Club, Tuesday 10.4

Though just 27 years old, Alabama-bred, Philly-based indie rocker Allison Crutchfield has already proven her talents across a handful of musical projects. She’s been in three notable bands, each more successful than the last. There’s her teenage band the Ackleys, started with her identical twin sister, Katie, followed by their rollicking and wordy feminist pop-punk band, P.S. Eliot. More recently, Allison has shared lead vocal duties and played guitar in the more grungy Swearin’, who broke out with their 2013 sophomore album, Surfing Strange. These days, while Katie is the face of beloved Merge Records act Waxahatchee, Allison is pursuing her own solo career, which officially kicked off with 2014’s great Lean In to It EP. On it, Allison plays every instrument besides bass, which was handled by Philly musician Sam Cook-Parrott. The seven-song EP is mostly lo-fi electropop, with exceptions including the intimate balladry of the Joni Mitchell-quoting “You” and closing song “Berlin.” She’s currently touring with her band, the Fizz, as she preps her Merge debut, due out early next year. With Partial Traces and Tights. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $10. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. -- Michael Madden