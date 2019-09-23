The week's best concerts: Sept. 23-26

Monday 9.23

Global Roots @ Cedar

Precious few venues on the planet put together double-bills as randomly kinetic as the Cedar during their annual Global Roots Festival, especially since the Legacy Amendment boosted budget. So let’s cut to the chase: Monday features the Tuareg-inflected tende music of Nigeria’s Les Filles de Illighadad, paired with Afro-Argentine reggae from Fidel Nadal & Mr. Pauler. Tuesday struts the chime-and-drone Dublin folk music of Lankum with the Korean percussion of Kim So Ra. Wednesday closes the fest with reverberations: The “shamstep” dub of Jordanian-Palestinian quartet 47SOUL that is inescapably political, plus the electro-fusion of DJ AfrotroniX. Best of all, tickets are free, albeit fairly scarce by now. 7:30 p.m. all three nights. All ages. Free! 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 9.24

Avril Lavigne @ State Theatre

The six years since Avril Lavigne’s last album have revealed her influence on younger musicians: emo-rappers and the current wave of mopey indie singer-songwriters both share her wry humor, her commitment to having many feelings, her way of singing commonplaces so directly and ingenuously they actually twinge the heart like they’re supposed to. The pop-punk princess’s new Head Above Water peaks on “Dumb Blonde,” which enlists Nicki Minaj for the most cheerful of Empowerment Anthems™. 8 p.m. $40-$180. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Marina @ Orpheum Theatre

In a world where double albums are increasingly hard to distinguish from overlong Spotify playlists, Marina respects the verities: Her new Love + Fear is split between two separate 8-song halves. Although the “Fear” side is gawkier than the “Love” side, both provide airy electronic spaces in which the Welsh singer can stretch her throaty, robotic mezzo-soprano. With LPX. 7:30 p.m. $38-$153. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen



Bill Brovold with Jan Kriemer @ Khyber

The Khyber departs from its Thursday-only schedule to accommodate this singular duo. Bill Brovold alternately makes beauty and makes a racket on his guitar, alongside folks like Glenn Branca, Jamie Saft, members of Television and the Modern Lovers, and his Detroit-based group Larval. Jay Kreimer won a Fulbright Fellowship to document East Indian street wedding bands, is fascinated by the urban crocodiles of Gujarat and was a finalist in an instrument invention competition in Atlanta. 9:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 9.25

Brian Blade and Life Cycles @ Dakota

Brian Blade’s groovy, expressive playing has made him one of the most in-demand drummers of the past few decades, with credits including work with Wayne Shorter, Joni Mitchell, and Joshua Redman. As a leader, he’s best known for the Fellowship Band, whose quietly tricky repertoire often draws on folk, pop, and church forms. Life Cycles is devoted to the music of the late vibraphonist, marimba player, and composer Bobby Hutcherson, whose catalog includes the Blue Note landmark Dialogue. Monte Croft gets the vibes spotlight in Life Cycles, which also includes the Fellowship Band’s other principal writer and arranger, pianist Jon Cowherd. 7 & 9 p.m. $35/$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Dylan Hicks

Lukas Nelson @ Varsity Theater

Armed with a reedy warble uncannily like Willie’s, Lukas Nelson is on track to emulate his dad’s renown too. Lukas had a key role on the soundtrack of 2018’s A Star Is Born while his decade-old POTR band, lately Neil Young’s go-to outfit, keeps getting better. Their new Turn Off The News, Build A Garden is an eclectic, nicely crafted assortment of country-rock, R&B, pop, and Americana rockers, the latter referencing the likes of Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, the Allman,s and Young. The vibe is sunny and engaging, and if the title track is a bit naïve in destructive, demonic Trump times, its sentiments are sincere. Los Coast opens. 18+. 8 p.m. 1308 4th St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 9.26

JC Sanford @ Hook & Ladder

Minnesota native JC Sanford established a glowing reputation in New York as a formidable, innovative trombonist, composer, conductor, and arranger, steeped in jazz and classical but also pushing boundaries. Since returning to his home state in 2016, Sanford has juggled many projects including this quartet with local jazz guitarist Zacc Harris and Bates bros Chris (bass) and JT (drums). Their debut, Keratoconus, showcases the band’s lithe improv prowess, as well as Sanford’s colorful writing and his whimsical humor, poking up in witty musical twists and song titles like “Selfish Shellfish.” ArtHaus opens. 21+. 8 p.m. $10-$15. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Thursday music listings here.