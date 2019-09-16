The week's best concerts: Sept. 16-19

Monday 9.16

Jonas Brothers @ Xcel Energy Center

The Jonas Brothers have grown up, gotten married, started wearing floral shirts, and switched from guitar-heavy pop-rock to falsetto-heavy pop-R&B. But they remain dorks. The brothers’ fifth album and first in a decade, Happiness Begins, displays the same playful collaborative spirit that made them stars during the height of the Disney Channel’s fascination with pop-punk: It’s smooth, buttery, electronic, radiant with the heat of summer. With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. 7:30 p.m. $36.95 and up. 199 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 9.17

Oso Oso @ The Garage

Oso Oso are upbeat as emo bands go, their songwriting bright and delighted, their guitars clear and chiming, but that makes them no less emotional. Their new Basking in the Glow is an album about happiness that isn’t exactly happy--over modestly grand riffs and limpid power chords, Jade Lilitri examines happiness at a distance, ponders its pros and cons, and tries to define it as feeling and as theory. With the Sidekicks, Future Teens, and Niiice. 6:30 p.m. $13/$15. 75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 9.18

Leslie Stevens @ Icehouse

Missouri native Leslie Stevens became a popular figure on the L.A. club scene leading the country-folk/rock band Leslie and the Badgers, earning accolades as city’s best country singer as well as backup gigs with the likes of Joe Walsh and John Fogerty. Her jewel-like voice, sometimes reminiscent of Dolly Parton’s, stands out on her new solo album, Sinner, along with the sweet lyricism of her melodies. But there’s intriguing angles that mix classic country twang with cosmic shades of Laurel Canyon. And her clever, sneakily deep lyrics dig into redemption, depression, sacrifice, and government deception. Laura Hugo opens. 21+. 8 p.m. $10-$12. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 9.19

Brittany Howard @ Palace Theatre

Rock and soul powerhouse Brittany Howard, who fronts the Alabama Shakes, had already initiated side projects Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle; this week she issues her first solo album, Jaime. Named for a sister who died of childhood cancer, the album is a very personal reflection on Howard’s origins as a biracial, gay woman in small town Alabama, addressing religion, racism, and personal and societal angsts. The music is as bold as her revelations, from soul ballads and folkish minimalism to bristly, cutting edge mashups of jagged funk, jazz, psychedelia and hip-hop conspiring with her glorious, gospel-tinged vocals. MonoNeon opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $49.50—$75. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Joe Pug @ Fine Line

Pug is the archetype of a singer-songwriter: Reflective, poetic, revealing, a folkie with a podcast called The Working Songwriter. His latest, The Flood in Color, is shaded by his moving back into his childhood home in Maryland, but that’s just another refractive surface in the hall of mirrors through which he parses his self-awareness. It is a spare, grizzled return to the ’60s Dylan influence of his early days, right down to the harmonica on the title song. 7 p.m. 18+. $20 ($25 day of show). 318 N. First Avenue, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Lee “Scratch” Perry @ Cedar

One of the legitimately legendary characters in music history, Perry plausibly invented reggae, mentored Bob Marley, pioneered dub, played with the Clash, literally burned down the Jamaica studio where he produced his greatest records, stands 4’ 11”, calls himself the Upsetter, is 83-years old, and just put out probably his best record (among dozens) in the past two decades, Rainford, with the help of his friend Adrian Sherwood. For this tour, though, he’s celebrating the 45th anniversary of his Blackboard Jungle Dub project. 7:30 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Budos Band @ First Avenue

Staten Island’s all instrumental Budos have been blasting away at fierce conflagrations of R&B, funk, Afrobeat, muscular soul, and hallucinatory jazz for two decades. With doses of psychedelia, blistering horns derived from James Brown, Fela, and Muscle Shoals, plus furiously knotted rhythms, the Budos blaze hot and furious. Their latest, V, adds new dramatic dimensions, skewing towards ’70s rock, swirling organ and searing electric guitar fueling metallic overtures and dark, pungent grandeur on tunes like “Valley of the Damned.” Paul & the Tall Trees open. 18+. 7 p.m. $20—$25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Thursday music listings here.