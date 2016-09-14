The week's best concerts: Sept. 14-20

Junior Boys

Turf Club, Wednesday 9.14

Electropop duo Junior Boys have survived electronic music’s ever-changing climate for more than a decade now, evolving every facet of their sound in the process. As a result of their introverted and nocturnal first two albums, 2004’s Last Exit and 2006’s So This Is Goodbye, they were among the most exciting indie acts of the mid-’00s. Their next two, 2009’s Begone Dull Care and 2011’s It’s All True, satisfied the vast majority of their established fan base. Earlier this year, the full-length follow-up Big Black Coat and the Kiss Me All Night EP finally arrived. The LP’s “Over It” and the unfaithful Bobby Caldwell cover “What You Won’t Do for Love” feature authoritative vocal performances from Jeremy Greenspan, while the EP’s “Some People Are Crazy” shows they still do chilly quietude as well as they did more than a decade ago. While the band have recently been credited as progenitors of the “PBR&B” movement, their present-day achievements ought to be recognized, too. River Tiber and Fog open. 21+. $3 with RSVP, $10 without. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Michael Madden

JON MCLAUGHLIN Sep 14th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

D.R.I. Sep 14th 8:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

PHIL AARON TRIO Sep 14th 8:00 pm at Vieux Carre

Atlantis Quartet

Vieux Carré, Thursday 9.15 & Friday 9.16

In 10 years, the Atlantis Quartet has achieved some significant milestones. First has been simply staying intact as a working jazz band. Guitarist Zacc Harris, bassist Chris Bates, saxophonist Brandon Wozniak, and drummer Pete Hennig are all busy elsewhere, but they consistently soar to new heights when collaborating as Atlantis. Leading to two: In the creatively thriving Twin Cities jazz scene, Atlantis is arguably the cream of the modern-jazz crop, combining superior musicianship, keen understanding of jazz’s myriad roots, and an abundance of fresh ideas. To mark that decade together, the quartet will play two nights at Vieux Carré, symbolically returning home to the former site of the Artists’ Quarter, where the band played most often. Coinciding with the gigs will be the release of Atlantis Quartet: X, a digital anthology that will include all four Atlantis albums, previously unreleased bonus tracks, enhanced liner notes, and sheet music. Shortly afterward, the quartet will head into the studio to record their fifth album, due out next year. All ages. $10. 9 p.m. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 651-291-2715. —Rick Mason

WEEN Sep 15th 6:30 pm at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

DESCENDENTS Sep 15th 7:00 pm at First Avenue

FAIRFAX, AK AND MAYA ELENA (DOUBLE RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Sep 15th 10:00 pm at Icehouse

Echo & the Bunnymen

First Avenue, Friday 9.16

Though not as famous as fellow Englishmen the Cure or the Smiths, Echo & the Bunnymen had a lot to do with the evolution of ’80s rock and subsequent imitations of it. Over the course of their first four albums, they helped shape the post-punk genre with raw vocals and spiky guitars, not to mention a flair for classic psych-rock sounds that caught the ear of Doors keyboardist and eventual collaborator Ray Manzarek. Still, frontman Ian McCulloch & Co. don’t always get enough credit for their melodies, as songs like “Rescue,” “The Cutter,” and “Silver” disproved rock critic Robert Christgau’s claim that their music was initially “tuneless caterwaul.” Following their divisive lineup change ahead of 1990’s Reverberation (most notably, singer Noel Burke replaced McCulloch), they’ve found some strong results since McCulloch returned to the band. Nowadays, they’re officially a duo consisting of McCulloch and guitarist Will Sergeant, and their latest album, 2014’s Meteorites, might be their best since the turn of the millennium. Ester Drang opens. 18+. $30. 7:30 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Michael Madden

THE DEAR HUNTER Sep 16th 7:00 pm at Fine Line Music Cafe

THE SKATALITES Sep 16th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

FILTHY ANIMALS (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Sep 16th 8:00 pm at Turf Club

Festival Palomino

Hall’s Island, Saturday 9.17

Festival Palomino pulled out all the stops for its expanded third iteration. In addition to a headlining set by Duluth bluegrass faves/fest curators Trampled by Turtles, three stages of eclectic music will feature Black Keys leader Dan Auerbach’s rocking side project the Arcs, the ornate chamber pop of Andrew Bird, U.K. singer-songwriter sensation Jake Bugg, the wistful Scottish rock of Frightened Rabbit, indie-Americana outfit Houndmouth, and the elegant country of locals the Cactus Blossoms, to name just a few artists on the packed bill. Sixteen acts will perform throughout the day (up seven from last year), and they’ll all squeeze onto Hall’s Island in Minneapolis since the fest was relocated from Canterbury Park due to flooding. In a scene starved for unique, high-quality music festivals, Palomino steps up by not breaking the bank while delivering stirring, impeccable-sounding live performances under the late-summer sun. For the full lineup, head to www.festivalpalomino.com. $52-$151. 1 to 10 p.m. 1004 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-1775. —Erik Thompson

Black Market Brass

Turf Club, Saturday 9.17

Afrobeat, created by Nigerian icon Fela Kuti beginning in the late ’60s, was essentially revolutionary music, the soundtrack for his extensive political activism. Decades later, it still sounds that way — furious, incendiary polyrhythms conspiring with raucous horns and blazing guitars. Keeping that spirit alive are contemporary bands like Antibalas, the Budos Band, and the Twin Cities’ own Black Market Brass. Crowding local bandstands with a dozen-odd members since 2012, Black Market has been steaming things up with Fela’s potent Afrobeat recipe of funk, highlife, jazz, and African roots. This show will celebrate the long-awaited release of BMB’s debut album, Cheat and Start a Fight, on the local Secret Stash label. Cut live to capture the raw intensity of BMB shows, the album presents a band brimming with confidence, power, and increasingly eclectic original material. On Cheat, the bristling bari saxophone sparks horn escapades that approach free jazz while the hypnotic rhythm section thrives. It’s gutty, exuberant music that’ll raise a sweat in any climate. Pho and Worldwide Discotheque open. 21+. $10-$12. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Rick Mason

Gold Panda

Triple Rock Social Club, Saturday 9.17

As something of a late bloomer, having released his 2010 debut album at the age of 30, English producer Gold Panda has swiftly achieved elder statesman status in electronic music circles. While his go-to instrument, the Akai MPC, is more associable with music production of the ’90s, Panda’s tracks continue to sound fresh and relevant. After the success of his initial singles and EPs, his warm and inviting 2010 debut, Lucky Shiner, solidified his up-and-coming status with twitchy little melodies and surprisingly emotive vocal samples (see: “You,” which is still his signature track). Following 2013’s darker, dancier Half of Where You Live, this year’s Good Luck and Do Your Best finds him returning to Lucky Shiner’s bright haze. Highlights include the J Dilla-esque instrumental hip-hop of “In My Car” and the Eastern psychedelia of “Song for a Dead Friend.” Open Mike Eagle opens. 18+. $15. 9 p.m. 629 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7399. —Michael Madden

MIDWEST KPOP FESTIVAL 2016 Sep 17th 6:00 pm at Northrop

PRAIRIE BURN MUSIC FESTIVAL Sep 17th 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm at Camp St. Croix

SOPHIA ERIS (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Sep 17th 10:30 pm at Icehouse (read our feature here)

A-Wa

Cedar Cultural Center, Sunday 9.18

A sister trio of Yemenite Jewish heritage from southern Israel, A-Wa combine the beguiling, roots-based vocal harmonies of Tair, Tagel, and Liron Haim with incisive electronic dance beats underscored by traces of R&B, hip-hop, rock, jazz, and reggae. Presented as part of the Cedar’s Global Roots Festival, A-Wa (pronounced AY-wah; “yes” in Arabic) arrive after touring with Balkan Beat Box and having a Middle East viral hit with their video of “Habib Galbi” (“Love Of My Heart”), also the title of their debut album. The Haim sisters’ entrancing vocals — wiry, undulating, and highly distinctive — were inspired by centuries-old chanting traditions of Yemeni women, and they’re carried to another dimension by thrilling three-part harmonies. The 21st-century grooves and electronic pings and blips fuel the flame, even as the sisters flirt with fiddle-laced gypsy folk (“Ya Shaifin Al Malih”), reggae (“Lau Ma Al Mahaba”), African juju (“Galbi Haway”), psychedelia, and ’60s girl-group sounds. All ages. $18-$20. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Rick Mason

SMOKEPURPP Sep 18th 9:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

SHOW ME THE BODY Sep 18th 7:00 pm at 7th St. Entry

DANNY WOOD Sep 18th 7:00 pm at Turf Club

GLOBAL ROOTS FESTIVAL: FEMINA AND MAYA KAMATY Sep 19th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

THE HEAVY Sep 19th 7:00 pm at First Avenue

JOSIENNE CLARKE AND BEN WALKER Sep 19th 7:00 pm at Turf Club