The week's best concerts: Oct. 6-9

Monday 10.7

Aaron Neville Duo @ Dakota

It’s been a rough couple of years for New Orleans’ first family of funk. Saxophonist Charles Neville died in 2018; keyboardist Art Neville died this past July. With Aaron and Cyril, they were the Neville Brothers, the iconic band that closed every Jazz Fest for years. Happily Aaron and his astounding, inimitable voice, topped by an otherworldly falsetto, endure. He’s touring again with his longtime pianist, Michael Goods, tapping into NOLA R&B, doo-wop tradition, classic soul and pop balladry, and always his 1966 signature tune “Tell It Like It Is.” Which he does too on his latest, Apache, especially the Bros-worthy “Stompin Ground.” 7 p.m. $75—$105. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Little Feat @ State Theatre

Little Feat separates itself from jam bands like Phish, or even the Allman Brothers, by mastering the technique and embodying the visceral feel of swamp boogie-blues. They couldn’t have perfected their style without their late guiding beacon, guitarist Lowell George, but he’s been gone a full 40 years now and, aside from Paul Barrere, sidelined with illness, most of the remaining personnel are on board and close enough to their primes on this 50th anniversary tour to kick nostalgia to the curb. 7:30 p.m. $45-$85. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

JazzMN @Chanhassen Dinner Theater

Composer-trombonist JC Sanford takes over for longtime artistic director Doug Snapp as JazzMN launches its 20th season in 2019-20 with a relatively conservative but reliably genial mix of Gershwin and Basie, plus perhaps an original or two from Sanford and/or his wife, Asuka Kakitani. Special guest is vocalist Debbie Duncan. During his years in New York City, Sanford established himself as a first-rate composer-arranger and landed with a splash on the local big band scene when he and Kakitani arrived three years ago. His assuming control of what many believe to be the premiere big band in Minnesota is a burgeoning legacy worth tracking. 7:30 p.m. $38-$53. 501, West 78th St., Chanhassen. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 10.8

Wednesday 10.9

Lizzo @ Armory

Maybe you’ve heard of her? The Minneapolis-nurtured diva’s slow, steady climb to fame and ubiquity continued apace this month when the wobbly and wonderful “Truth Hurts” became her first number-one song—only two years after it was first released. In the interim, Lizzo’s major label debut album, Cuz I Luv You, expanded her reach. Ricky Reed’s bald calculation, X Ambassadors’ retro chintz, Oak’s late-pass radio-rap—each producer and co-writer on the album loiters on the unfashionable edge of pop as we know it, and they’re Lizzo’s ideal courtiers because and not despite of that. Preaching self-love more than self-care, with a joy none dare call corny, Lizzo remains eminently root-for-able not because she’s an innovator but because the familiar musical formulas she straps herself into can’t possibly contain her personality, which spills over all formal confines in unexpectedly voluptuous ways. With Ari Lennox. Also Friday. All ages. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 10.10

Inon Barnatan + Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Pianist and frequent Minnesota Orchestra guest Inon Barnatan returns to tackle the emotional Piano Concerto 1 by Brahms, written in reaction to a suicide attempt by his friend Robert Schuman in the mid-19th century. The second half of the program will be Shostakovich’s playful Symphony No. 9, attacked by the Russian government because its light tone rebutted expectations that it would be a triumphant celebration of the country’s recent victory over the Germans in 1945. Jader Bignamini makes his Minnesota Orchestra conducting debut. 11 a.m. Also Friday at 8 p.m. $12-$102. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

The Bros Landreth @ Turf Club

‘87 is a worthy follow-up to Let It Lie, the Bros. Landreth’s widely praised, Americana-leaning debut. The Winnipeg quartet again juggles folk, pop, and rock while evoking Jackson Browne (“Vulture Choir”), Little Feat (the funky “Got to Be You”), and the Allmans (“Maryanne,” with dual guitars). More distinctive are spare, somber, world-weary tunes like “Master Plan” and “Salvation Bound,” with lyrics about poisoned love, vulnerability and addiction, etched by soulful vocals and exquisite guitar work, including slide and Dobro. 21+. 8 p.m. $12—$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

