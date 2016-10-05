The week's best concerts: Oct. 5-11

LISSIE Oct 5th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

DEF LEPPARD Oct 5th 7:00 pm at Xcel Energy Center

RENÉE FLEMING Oct 5th 7:30 pm at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

RYAN TRASTER (EP RELEASE SHOW) Oct 6th 9:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

ARTISTS AGAINST SEXUAL VIOLENCE Oct 6th 9:30 pm at Honey

DJ SHADOW Oct 6th 7:00 pm at The Varsity Theater

Dinosaur Jr.

First Avenue, Friday 10.7

Now in the third of their three major eras so far, Dinosaur Jr. have endured both inter-band tensions and the fluctuating coolness of indie rock. For their first three albums, the Massachusetts slacker-rock OGs consisted of frontman/guitar wizard J Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow, and drummer Murph. Then bassist Mike Johnson joined the group for three Dino Jr. albums in the mid-’90s. Since 2005, they’ve been back to that original power trio, and they’re doing what they do best. Mascis is still launching thrilling guitar solos with all the zeal of Jack Black’s School of Rock character, but there’s also the tuneful acoustic stuff that showcases his Neil Young-esque vocals and his soft touch as a songwriter. In August, the band delivered their 11th studio album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. While it might not bring anything revelatory to the table, it more than gets the job done when it comes to fuzzed-out bangers, including “Tiny,” “Good to Know,” and “I Walk for Miles.” Steve Gunn & the Outliners open. 18+. 8 p.m. $25-$28. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. — Michael Madden

RACHAEL YAMAGATA Oct 7th 7:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

GLASS ANIMALS Oct 7th 7:00 pm at Myth

CAROLINE SMITH Oct 7th 7:30 pm at O'Shaughnessy Auditorium

Sean Anonymous

Icehouse, Saturday 10.8

Following his 10th annual birthday bash at First Avenue’s Mainroom in January, Sean Anonymous’ Icehouse show is his second biggest Minneapolis concert of the year. It’s in celebration of the local indie-rapper’s new 2:44 A.M. collab with barely Googleable DJ Name, an EP that follows Sean’s 2012 Anonymo EP and last year’s Better Days LP with Dimitry Killstorm. Those previous releases confirmed Sean as a rare MC who can simultaneously do technical precision and conversational warmth, a combo he often pulled off over East Coast-style boom-bap beats. This fall, teased tracks off the new EP promised a more energetic version of Sean Anon: There’s the party track “Cups,” featuring Minneapolis’ rising Finding Novyon, and there’s “In a Minute,” full of confidently delivered lines that suggest Sean’s rapping is only getting better. Haphduzn, Dwynell Roland, DJ Fundo, and a “secret special guest” will hit the stage to support Sean and Name on Saturday. 21+. 11 p.m. $8-$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. — Michael Madden

SONNY KNIGHT AND THE LAKERS (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Oct 8th 7:00 pm at First Avenue

HEARTBEAT FOR HUNGER FEATURING SOUL ASYLUM Oct 8th 7:00 pm at Fine Line Music Cafe

TWIN PEAKS Oct 8th 8:00 pm at 7th St. Entry

Indeed’s Hullabaloo

Indeed Brewing, Saturday-Sunday 10.8 & 10.9

Five years ago, this city hardly knew what an IPA was. This weekend, northeast Minneapolis brewer Indeed Brewing Co. will celebrate its annual Hullabaloo block party with three special beers: one made from sweet potatoes, one aged in rum barrels, and one with fresh hops. While drinking tastes have changed, the ability of First Avenue to curate top-notch shows, including Hullabaloo, remains consistent. This edition is set to bring live music by the train tracks spanning the stylistic gamut — from the harshly rocking Bruise Violet to the soulful Southside Desire and the twangy Romantica. Saturday has nine bands running all day long, from Catbath to Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Little Man, Night Moves, and Porcupine, which now features Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton. Sunday provides rest for those ringing eardrums with a somewhat softer five-band lineup, including Actual Wolf, Jack Klatt, and the aforementioned Romantica. The musical lineup continues a partnership between First Ave and Indeed, who also work together on the brewery’s annual Art-A-Whirl lineup each May. 12:30 p.m. Free. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. — Loren Green

LEPROUS Oct 9th 7:00 pm at 7th St. Entry

'THE WORLD HAS NO EYEDEA' SCREENING AND TRIBUTE TO MICHEAL LARSON Oct 9th 7:00 pm at Pepito's Parkway Theater

LAS MIGAS Oct 9th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

Cymbals Eat Guitars

7th St. Entry, Monday 10.10

There seems to be little disagreement that the golden age of indie rock, whenever it was, has come and gone. Just don’t tell that to the expansive and explosive New York City four-piece Cymbals Eat Guitars. From the start, they’ve earned countless comparisons to groups like Modest Mouse, Built to Spill, and the Wrens, not to mention that the band’s name actually comes from a Lou Reed quote about the Velvet Underground’s sound. Across four albums, though, CEG have covered way too much sonic territory to be considered mere progeny of their core influences. Their latest is September’s Pretty Years, made in collaboration with on-fire indie super-producer John Congleton. The band has said the new record, their fourth, successfully captures their live sound. It’s hard to argue with that considering the kinetic stomp of songs like the saxophone-striped “Wish” (pretty obviously inspired by early Springsteen) and the raging punk of “Beam.” Field Mouse and Wildhoney open. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. — Michael Madden

Kanye West

Xcel Energy Center, Monday 10.10

Future presidential candidate Kanye West is easily the most divisive figure in popular culture today. Some adore him like the Gandhi he claims to be; others detest him like the Christopher Columbus he claims to be. But either way, there’s no doubt that West is a can’t-miss show. Ye’s stadium events are a hybrid of performance art, political manifesto, paparazzi bait, and genuine hip-hop bravado — a bizarre evening that’s always worth the ticket price. Sure, Yeezy tends to show up about 45-50 minutes late, so you’ll want to prolong your tailgating for this one, but this is madness that truly must be witnessed in person. Also, another thing that gets lost in the typhoon of press clippings is that Kanye West is a consummate rapper and performer. If you could listen to February’s The Life of Pablo in a vacuum, you’d see the Chicagoan’s natural rhyming ability meld seamlessly with some of the best beats of his career. Since you can’t do that, enjoy the stadium-sized spectacle at Xcel. 8 p.m. $27-$127. Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-726-8240. — Jerard Fagerberg

KING

Dakota Jazz Club, Monday 10.10

KING only recently returned from what seemed like a disappearance from the music world. The Los Angeles-based trio (two-thirds of which, twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother, are Minneapolis-bred) first arrived back in 2011 with their three-track EP The Story. Those songs endured, and rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Chicago’s Mick Jenkins sampled them for their own “Chapter Six” and “Shipwrecked,” respectively. But five years went by before the release of KING’s debut album, this year’s We Are KING, a duration of time that the masterfully constructed songs seem to explain and justify. With the vocal polish of an R&B group and a dream-pop haziness one might expect from Beach House, the album works on multiple levels: A lot of it’s catchy enough to get lodged in your head, it has ambient qualities that let it function as gorgeous background music, and it’s lush and layered enough to sound great in headphones. Featuring extended versions of the three Story songs, it fulfills the promise of those early compositions while taking the group’s sound to an even more radiant and appealingly dense place. 7 p.m. $27-$35. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. — Michael Madden

THE SPILL CANVAS Oct 10th 6:00 pm at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

OPETH Oct 10th 7:00 pm at First Avenue

HILL HOUSE CHAMBER PLAYERS CONCERT Oct 10th 7:30 pm at James J. Hill House