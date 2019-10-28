The week's best concerts: Oct. 28-31

Monday 10.28

Bethlehem Steel @ Turf Club

Becky Ryskalczyk’s sniping at misogyny toggles between angry and smart, with significant overlap. What started as a Brooklyn DIY trio is now a slightly more bugged quartet, with the fuzzy grunge-punk guitars retaining the roots while the interplay blossoms. The addition of Christina Puerto on rhythm guitar and backup vocals has shored up the group’s gender politics and full-bodied sound to a more satisfying level. 8 p.m. $10. 21+. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 10.29

Wednesday 10.30

Thursday 10.31

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi @ Dakota

Combining borderless curiosity, genuine roots savvy, academic rigor, a sense of justice, and a glorious, classically trained voice, Rhiannon Giddens is on a cosmic roll. Initially reviving the African-American string band legacy with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, she subsequently creatively surfaced everywhere from Obama’s White House to Greenwich Village to Nashville. Her latest, There Is No Other, is a brilliant collaboration with Italian multi-instrumentalist Turrisi, exploring indelible global connections in a divisive era and illuminating African, Arab, American, and European musical links. 7 p.m. $50—$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

That ’70s Show @ 7th St Entry

A terrific local-rock all-covers triple-bill with a Halloween twist. Last Import will perform as ABBA, Gully Boys do Devo, and the Shackletons will impersonate the Cars (R.I.P. Ric). And all of ’em are ’90s babies too. With DJ Trophy Knife. 18+. $12/$25. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

