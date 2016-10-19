The week's best concerts: Oct. 19-25

SHONEN KNIFE Oct 19th 7:30 pm at Turf Club

Mick Jenkins

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Friday 10.21

The latest Red Bull Sound Select tour to hit St. Paul is headlined by rapper Mick Jenkins, one of Chicago’s sharpest lyricists — which, considering the number of talented young voices emerging from that city, is saying something. Between the 2014 mixtape The Water[s] and September’s The Healing Component, Jenkins’ latest two full-lengths have established him as a formidable bar-for-bar writer. More impressive than his individual lines, though, is his use of water as a metaphor for knowledge and his deft takes on race and faith. Jenkins is originally from Alabama, and on Friday he’ll be joined by another Southerner now based in Chicago: St. Louis native and Zero Fatigue crew member Smino. Smino has quickly generated serious buzz for himself, with a penchant for aqueous, wobbly beats from Zero Fatigue’s Monte Booker, atop which he fluidly blends rapping and singing (he’s got plenty of personality to boot). Twin Cities alt-R&B prodigy and SoundCloud star Dizzy Fae, best known for her “Complexion” collab with Minneapolis producer Su Na, rounds out the night’s triple bill. 18+. 8 p.m. $3 with RSVP; $10 without RSVP. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. -- Michael Madden

M83

Skyway Theatre, Friday 10.21

For the past decade and a half, M83 have been about massive, breathtaking sheets of sound. The French electronic project’s sweeping albums invited comparisons to the likes of Brian Eno, My Bloody Valentine, and even the Smashing Pumpkins. Increasingly, though, mastermind frontman Anthony Gonzalez’s individual songs are bringing M83 to a new level of popularity while retaining the project’s unique traits. The 2011 double album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming — featuring the ubiquitous “Midnight City” and its unforgettable, distorted vocal riffs — remains Gonzalez’s towering masterpiece. But this year’s intentionally scattered Junk, which follows Gonzalez’s soundtrack work for 2013 Tom Cruise vehicle Oblivion and the same year’s French film You and the Night, has highlights that emerge out of its deliberate messiness. With a vocal from Norwegian singer-songwriter Susanne Sundfør, “For the Kids” is a stunning ballad, while the neon, horn-fueled “Road Blaster” could easily become an all-time signature M83 track, featuring some of Gonzalez’s most confident singing yet. With Shura and DJ Jake Rudh. 18+. 9 p.m. $37.50. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-6100. -- Michael Madden

I Love the ’90s Tour

Target Center, Saturday 10.22

Trapper Keepers. Ecto-Coolers. Tamagotchis. Waco. Other references. If the above words resonate with your millennial heart, you might just be the target demo for I Love the ’90s, the triple-headliner nostalgia parade coming to Target Center. Among the Clinton-era radio-rap hitmakers set to perform: Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Kid ’n Play, Rob Base, and Young MC. Don’t know what to expect? Here’s a helpful primer from the event’s press release: “Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like ‘Let’s Talk About Sex,’ ‘Shoop,’ ‘Ice, Ice Baby,’ ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ ‘Bust a Move,’ and MORE during a fun-filled night out that doubles as an arena-sized dance party.” The tour is a smart, pride-saving move for the involved legacy acts. Rather than gig solo at outer-ring suburban casinos, the performers can form, Voltron-style, and still retain stadium cachet. The approach is similar to the one taken by the Kings of the Mic Tour — featuring LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Public Enemy, and De La Soul — which hit Target Center in 2013, but was depressingly under-attended. The I Love the ’90s Tour began back in April and runs through February, so it’s presumably packing its marathon string of dates. 6 p.m. $29.50-$200. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900. -- Jay Boller

Brand New

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Sunday 10.23

It’s been a decade since emo lords Brand New put out their career-defining album, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me, featuring depressing classics like the opening soft-into-freak-out “Sowing Season (Yeah)” and the spooky, crawling “Jesus Christ.” In celebration, the band will perform the entire LP each night of their current tour. Brand New promised their cult fanbase a new full-length in 2016, which would be their first since 2009’s underwhelming Daisy. But last month, they released a statement on Facebook apologizing and revoking their promise, with no hint of a future release date. Brand New have a funny way of jerking their fans back and forth — the New York four-piece threaten breakups more often than they put out music. Their summer tour T-shirts even read, “2000-2018,” forecasting the band’s death. Regardless of Brand New’s status, diehards are always ready to shed a tear and lose their minds to singer-songwriter Jesse Lacey’s shaky crow. New-emo heavyweights the Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball open. 7 p.m. $35-$45. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800. -- Grace Birnstengel

Rudresh Mahanthappa

Vieux Carré, Sunday 10.23

Alto saxophonist and composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, the newly appointed director of jazz at Princeton, is a musical alchemist. Not only has he devised a clever, innovative syntheses of the Carnatic music of his South Indian heritage and cutting-edge 21st-century jazz, he’s a premier progressive jazz master, combining intellectual curiosity and visceral thrills. The project he’ll bring to downtown St. Paul, for instance, is based on his latest album, Bird Calls, a unique, lavishly praised tribute to jazz icon Charlie “Bird” Parker that topped many (including Downbeat’s) album-of-the-year polls. Characteristically, Mahanthappa didn’t take the conventional approach of simply playing Parker. Instead, he gleaned bits of Bird tunes — melodies, rhythms, harmonies, solos — and used them as inspiration for entirely new, sparklingly contemporary pieces that dissect Bird’s spirit and profound influence on modern jazz. “Talin Is Thinking,” for example, takes a snippet of melody from “Parker’s Mood” into a dark, sinuous context of aggressive rhythms. Meanwhile, Mahanthappa and young trumpet ace Adam O’Farrill play tag with their lines, emulating the relationship between Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. 8 p.m. $35. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 651-291-2715. -- Rick Mason

Widespread Panic

Orpheum Theatre, Tuesday 10.15

It’s no little feat to ride a sweeping wave of extreme agitation for three decades. But Widespread Panic, the veteran southern-fried jam band stalwarts, managed just that, thriving since 1986 on unpredictable, freely evolving performances fueled by improvisation. This year’s extended tour follows last fall’s release of Street Dogs, WP’s first studio album since 2010’s Dirty Side Down. The current roster includes now-permanent drummer Duane Trucks — brother of ace guitarist Derek, nephew of Allman Brother Butch. To capture their gritty in-concert spirit, the band cut the album with live takes and minimal overdubs. The resulting expansive vibe, all slippery grooves and tangential intrigues, is evident on the opening funky New Orleans take on “Sell Sell,” from Animal Alan Price’s O Lucky Man! soundtrack. “Cease Fire” is a foray into Latin rock, riding Domingo Ortiz’s congas and Santana-like guitar romps. “Angels Don’t Sing the Blues” is skittish blues-rock that shifts tempos and flirts with jazz. A marvelous version of Willie Dixon’s “Tail Dragger” slyly references Dixon’s “Spoonful” while JoJo Hermann’s keyboards echo the Doors’ Ray Manzarek. And the dynamic reading of “With a Little Help From My Friends” splits the difference between the Beatles’ original and Joe Cocker’s hit. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$59.50. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Rick Mason