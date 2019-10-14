The week's best concerts: Oct. 14-17

Monday 10.14

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Dakota

You can count Pizzarelli among the multitude influenced by Nat King Cole, most specifically by making his name as a jazz instrumentalist and then becoming as renowned for his vocals. The guitarist is devoting his 2019 tour to material from his disc, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole. It’s a fleet, light-hearted crowd-pleaser, performed by a drummer-less trio that usually includes bassist Mike Karn and pianist Konrad Paszkudzki. 7 + 9 p.m. $25-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday

Sleater-Kinney @ Palace Theatre

Sleater-Kinney’s return this decade has been exciting and disorienting. In the past four years, the critically beloved punk band have expanded their canon with two quite different albums: 2015’s No Cities to Love, a conventionally tight, punchy noise explosion, and this year’s St. Vincent-produced The Center Won’t Hold, which hardly sounds like St. Vincent but does incorporate her musical ideas, including chilly electronic atmospherics, into a dark, coiled, jumpy, almost industrial postpunk groove. From the breathy paranoia of “Hurry on Home” to the jagged lurch of “Can I Go On,” from the anxious bleeps of “Reach Out” to the alarmed, distorted echoes of “The Future Is Here,” the new album’s experiments are true to the band’s principles: In 2019, this fraught, strained, fragile music is scarier and more uncompromising than another awesome but familiar-sounding rock album would have been. A month before the album came out, Janet Weiss announced she was leaving the band, which occasioned several worried, cranky noises from fans on social media. Don’t be afraid: This band has never stood still. 18+. 8 p.m. $32.50-$52.50. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 10.16

Jay Som @ 7th St Entry

Jay Som writes wavy, sumptuous songs, floaty guitar landscapes that unfurl with calm grandeur and an artlessly direct quality. She specializes in the conjunction of blocky concrete hooks and dreamy singing. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter's new Anak Ko immerses in neon radiance (“Superbike”) and fragile, clear, glazed rhythm guitar (“Tenderness”). With Boy Scouts. 18+. 7 p.m. $16. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Fred Hersch and Julian Lage @ Dakota

The esteemed pianist Jason Moran called Fred Hersh “perfection” on the instrument and likened Hersh’s stature among his colleagues to LeBron James. While prolific on record, he rarely tours here, unlike his duet partner Lage, a nimble guitarist whose rapid-fire reactions, harmonic sophistication, and improvisational chops are pushed by Hersh. They generate a nice blend of cerebral hijinks. 7 p.m. $35-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 10.17

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners Main Stage

Delfeayo may be at once the most mischievous personality and most musically adroit arranger of the four Marsalis brothers, and his big band is his vehicle to indulge both traits. Expect traditional Crescent City rave-ups in fealty to his native New Orleans, song choices that range from postbop to the “Sesame Street Theme” and perhaps a tune or two from the group’s tongue-in-cheek Make American Great Again!” and a nifty mix of deft themes and formidable solos from some of the best musicians in jazz, with Delfeayo’s trombone work a particular hallmark. 7 p.m. $40-$45. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Mark Guiliana Beat Music @ Icehouse

Now best known as the drummer on David Bowie’s farewell album, Blackstar, Guiliana was last at Icehouse nearly a year ago with a dual saxophone jazz quartet, Space Heroes. This time through brings his wiggy, through-composed electronica band, Beat Music, which has doubled down on its 2012 debut to flicker, hum and roar in the sonic cosmos, all undergirded by the leader’s kinetic, idiosyncratic affinity for awesome beat combinations. 9:30 p.m. $25. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

