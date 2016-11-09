The week's best concerts: Nov. 9-15

LECRAE Nov. 9, 6:00 p.m. at First Avenue

K.FLAY Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m. at Fine Line Music Cafe

DINGUS Nov. 9, 8:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

THE LOWERTOWN LINE: P.O.S Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. at Twin Cities Public Television

THE MAD RIPPLE HOOTENANNY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

MANITOBA X MINNESOTA MUSIC EXCHANGE feat. ZULUZULUU Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry

Communist Daughter

First Avenue, Friday 11.11

The story goes something like this: The first album from local indie rockers Communist Daughter, 2010’s Soundtrack to the End, originally represented a kind of last hurrah for songwriter Johnny Solomon following the end of his band Friends Like These and struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. Ultimately, the album was received better than expected, with two Com Dot songs eventually featuring in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy — which actually aired while Solomon was rehabbing at Hazelden. The band released two EPs ahead of their latest full-length, last month’s The Cracks That Built the Wall. Produced by Kevin Bowe (the Replacements, Meat Puppets), it’s a step up from the great Soundtrack to the End. On it, the band continues to excel on the strength of the harmonies from Solomon and wife Molly Moore, while also embracing a more rollicking energy on songs like “Beach Stalker” and “The Dealer.” Meanwhile, the closer, “Sunday Morning Again,” is one last reminder of Johnny’s soft touch as a singer and songwriter. Local groups Alpha Consumer, Catbath, and Picked to Click finalists Fraea open Friday’s record-release party. 18+. 7 p.m. $10-$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Michael Madden

Fat Trel

Cabooze, Friday 11.11

Following a handful of mixtapes and street-level hits (“Respect with the Teck,” Chief Keef collaboration “Russian Roulette”), rapper Fat Trel joined Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group in 2013. Ever since, the 26-year-old Washington, D.C. native has helped to maintain MMG’s street-centric core, even more so than guys like Gunplay and Meek Mill, the latter of whom went pop with a couple Nicki Minaj collabs. Though he still hasn’t released a studio album or had a charting single, Trel has never seemed to make mainstream appeal his goal. Instead, he has a raw and uncompromising style that’s kept him more than relevant on the mixtape circuit, racking up five- and six-figure download counts on sites like DatPiff. His latest tape is June’s SDMG 2, his MMG debut. With guest appearances from Trel’s fellow D.C. rappers Wale and Shy Glizzy, plus production by Zaytoven and Dree the Drummer, it’s consistently direct and unapologetically street (after all, the title stands for “Sex, Drugs, Money, and Guns”). More than a dozen opening acts are promised, so we’ll see how that works. 18+. 10 p.m. $20-$40. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. -- Michael Madden

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Orpheum Theatre, Friday 11.11

A sublimely nuanced, sometimes explosive, dozen-strong juggernaut of Southern roots music, the Tedeschi Trucks Band only begins with the myriad strengths of its husband-and-wife namesakes. Derek Trucks is a guitar savant whose range of expression spans Duane Allman and John Coltrane. Susan Tedeschi, a terrific blues guitarist herself, is a stellar singer who brings together blues, soul, and gospel. Dual percussionists’ slippery cross-cultural rhythms, a bristly horn section, new jazz-savvy bassist Tim Lefebvre, and an experimental streak all contribute to TTB really hitting their stride on January’s Let Me Get By. The songs have a rich, organic feel, sifting among musical elements stretching from the Smokies to the Delta. “Anyhow” is sleek Southern rock laced with gospel and country, Tedeschi unleashing vocals lashed by anguish and yearning. “Don’t Know What It Means” matches funky New Orleans grooves with Muscle Shoals soul, plus a wicked guitar duel and raucous horn jaunt. The dazzling finale, “In Every Heart,” suggests Irma Thomas backed by a Memphis gospel quartet and the Band. Speaking of which, opening will be Levon Helm’s daughter Amy, a fine, gospel-influenced singer. 7:30 p.m. $35-$75. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Rick Mason

ZULUZULUU'S ASTRAL BEAT SERIES Nov. 11, 11:00 p.m. at Icehouse

MOTHER BANJO AND BEN COOK-FELTZ (HOLIDAY EP RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 11, 5:00 p.m. at Icehouse

LARRY LONG (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW AND 65TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION) Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

Band of Horses

State Theatre, Saturday 11.12

For the past decade, Band of Horses have been compared countless times to the likes of Neil Young and Crazy Horse, but they’ve never been a mere “retro rock” band. Led by songwriter and sole constant member Ben Bridwell, they debuted in 2006 with the pastoral Everything All the Time, one of the most acclaimed straight-up rock records of that year. Some have criticized the Seattle group’s sonic monotony, but in the context of their complete catalog, it’s clear they’re simply one of the bands to bridge rock’s past and present. Their latest album and first LP in four years, June’s Why Are You OK, has been widely praised as the best Band of Horses release since 2007’s Cease to Begin. It’s the result of Bridwell experimenting with his compositional process, working out of his converted garage as opposed to his past method of isolating himself somewhere far from home. Highlights include the jammy “Casual Party” and “In a Drawer,” the latter featuring a welcome guest vocal from Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis. 8 p.m. $29-$49. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Michael Madden

NOFX

Cabooze, Saturday 11.12

Dig out your plaid khakis and re-pierce your septum, because Warped Tour legends NOFX are returning to Minneapolis. The L.A. pop-punk pioneers are touring behind October’s First Ditch Effort, their 13th LP over their 33-year career. Throughout the ’90s and ’00s, NOFX redefined what punk means to suburban shopping-mall kids, and now the Fat Wreck Chords standard-bearers are out to test how that angst has aged. Fat Mike and the boys are on the road for yet another nostalgiafest featuring New Orleans newcomers PEARS and fellow vets Useless ID, both of whom will open at the Cabooze. After the pogo dancing and crowdsurfing, still-hungry punks can join the 11:30 p.m. after-party at Triple Rock, which doubles as an after-party for Sound Unseen’s Minnesota premiere of documentary A Fat Wreck (5 p.m., McNally). You can study ahead of the show(s) with April’s autobiography NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories, which documents Fat Mike’s battles with drugs and alcohol. 18+. 8 p.m. $29-$30. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. -- Jerard Fagerberg

ABY WOLF AND ERIC MAYSON Nov. 12, 11:00 p.m. at Icehouse

SOUND UNSEEN PRESENTS A FAT WRECK AND NOFX AFTER-PARTY Nov. 12, 11:30 p.m. at Triple Rock Social Club

NEIL YOUNG'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FEATURING TIRED EYES Nov. 12, 8:00 p.m. at Turf Club

MACHINE GUN KELLY Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. at The Varsity Theater

ARKELLS Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Turf Club

THE REVELERS Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. at The Cedar Cultural Center

Catherine Russell

Dakota Jazz Club, Monday 11.14

Vintage-sounding jazz/blues vocalist Catherine Russell didn’t launch her solo career until she was 50, but by then she had three decades of experience singing backup for the likes of Steely Dan, David Bowie, and Rosanne Cash. She also inherited a rich musical legacy as the daughter of pianist Luis Russell, Louis Armstrong’s longtime music director, and guitarist/bassist Carline Ray, who played with the groundbreaking International Sweethearts of Rhythm. Both her parents were closely associated with Harlem’s music scene in the ’30s and ’40s, in part inspiring her latest album, Harlem on My Mind, a tribute to black artists who played Harlem’s Apollo Theatre back then. Russell evokes the era with her marvelously expressive amber voice, painting emotions with sly phrasing and vibrant tonal colors. Her core trio and a cluster of horns whip up classic, sprightly arrangements that slink through sultry blues like “You’ve Got the Right Key But the Wrong Keyhole,” swing with sizzling intensity on “Swing! Brother Swing!,” and sidle through lustrous jazz ballads like “Don’t Take Your Love From Me,” featuring 100-year-old Fred Staton on tenor saxophone. $40-$45. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. -- Rick Mason

THIRD ANNUAL BENEFIT FOR GROVELAND FOOD SHELF Nov. 14, 6:00 p.m. at Grumpy's Northeast

RYAN LEE (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m. at Phoenix Theatre

BOOM FOREST Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m. at 7th St. Entry