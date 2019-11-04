The week's best concerts: Nov. 4-7

Monday 11.4

Tyler Childers @ First Avenue

Earlier this year the sharp young Kentucky country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers followed up his 2017 breakthrough Purgatory with Country Squire, co-produced yet again by Sturgill Simpson (with whom Childers will play the Armory next April) and David R. Ferguson. Highlights include the robust domestic fantasies of the title track and a song about life out on the road where TC stays faithful by jerking it to thoughts of his honey: “I have got you on my mind/And my ever lovin' hand.” With Courtney Marie Andrews. 18+. 6:30 p.m. $31/$36. 701 First Avenue North, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 11.5

Danny Brown @ First Avenue

The Detroit rapper’s latest, uknowwhatimsayin, features Run the Jewels and Blood Orange as guests and is produced by Q-Tip, but the best punchlines and the prevailing, idiosyncratic blend of mincing, topically snarky, and slide-the-shiv-in hardcore moods are vintage Danny Brown. Tip reinforces his ever-refreshed old-school perspective, and the whole shebang should have hands raised and feet jumping. 7 p.m. $25. 21+. 701 First Avenue North, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Slaid Cleaves @ Dakota

Once he got to Austin, Maine native Slaid Cleaves fit right into Texas’ distinctive songwriter tradition. Although highly regarded by those treasuring literate lyrics, vivid storytelling, and a fine ear for melodies, widespread recognition has bypassed Cleaves. His latest album, 2017’s Ghost On The Car Radio, offers memorable lines and an alluring mix of folk, country and folk-rock. Like Woody Guthrie, Cleaves focuses on people “scrappin’ for the do re me” in a world “shaved by a drunken barber’s hand.” Imbuing them with ragged dignity and quiet defiance, Cleaves’ characters and songs resonate. 7 p.m. $25—$30. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Preservation Hall Jazz Band @ Fitzgerald Theater

The way PHJB has transformed itself from a guardian of tradition to a contemporary connector of New Orleans roots with equally venerable yet still-vibrant musical genres reaches its apex on Tuba to Cuba, released this summer. Featuring songs from a movie about the band’s trip to the island, plus material added after they absorbed the experience, it’s a gorgeous mélange of the distinctive but intertwined lineages of the Crescent City and Cuba, limned with especially good percussion and vocals. Here’s hoping this tour in support of the disc recaptures that magical flavor. 6:30 p.m. $25-$55 ($30-$60 day of show). 10 East Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 11.6

Julia Michaels @ First Avenue

“Cause I got issues, but you got em too,” sings Julia Michaels on “Issues.” “So give em all to me and I’ll give mine to you.” #RelationshipGoals! In addition to her own career performing therapeutic ballads, Michaels is also an accomplished industry songwriter, having co-written excellent pop songs like Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” Janelle Monae’s “Make Me Feel,” and Gwen Stefani’s exquisite “Rare.” With Rhys Lewis. 6 p.m. $25/$30. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 11.7

Low Cut Connie, Big Freedia @ First Avenue

Pin a medal of the person who dreamed up this collaborative double bill. Low Cut Connie are balls-out rockers, like the Gaslight Anthem with a slab of Jerry Lee Lewis piano and the blue-collar backwash of Philadelphia drenching the mix. After their opening set, they’ll back Big Freedia, the gender-fluid diva of New Orleans’ relentlessly repetitive bounce music. Bawdy meets bawdy, and finding out how Low Cut Connie reconciles the hammered shout-beats of “Duffy” or “Explode” is going to be a filthy hoot. 18+. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Corb Lund @ Turf Club

Lund comes from a long line of Canadian ranchers and rodeo riders, and his Hurtin’ Albertans backing band has been with him for nearly two decades. He has only half-jokingly dubbed his music Agricultural/Tragic, or “Ag/Trag,” but it is bare-boned country-roots music sprinkled with Americana and occasionally besmirched by some silly tributaries, including renditions of novelties like “(On the Cover of) Rolling Stone” and “These Boots are Made For Walkin’.” No matter. Lund knows how to write and deliver a lyric. When he doesn’t feel like messin’ around, he can make your hair stand on end. 21+. 8 p.m. $18/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tierney Sutton Band @ Dakota

After scoring Clint Eastwood’s 2016 film Sully, the Tierney Sutton Band dove into a full-blown tribute to movie music on its new ScreenPlay. Sutton, a superb interpretive jazz singer with a supple voice, and her veteran band tackle both familiar and obscure songs, their finely detailed arrangements glowing with ingenuity while retaining their essence. “Moon River” features splashes of noir piano. “On A Clear Day” is jaunty swing. “If I Only Had a Brain” is hip and soulful. “You’re The One That I Want” is sleek and sophisticated, like the band’s philosophy. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

