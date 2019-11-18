The week's best concerts: Nov. 18-21

Monday 11.18

Cody McKinney @ Icehouse

Cody McKinney is an in-demand local electric bassist who’s particularly interested in improvised music, experimental composition, and their interstices, but he’s equally at home backing up Chris Koza or reworking Lee Dorsey tunes in a funky organ combo. His November Icehouse residency reflects this versatility. This Monday’s lineup features Aby Wolf on voice and electronics; John CS Keston on Rhodes, synth, and electronics; Nathan Hanson on tenor sax; and dancing by Kaleena Miller. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.–Dylan Hicks

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 11.19

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 11.20

Comethazine @ Varsity Theater

Comethazine raps in a hoarse, dusty smoker’s voice, with a rasp in his throat—the sort of voice rappers have typically used to sound world-weary and dangerous. But he plays it for laughs, exploiting the comic contrast between his vocal grain and his goofy, boyish flow. His new Bawskee 3.5 is the third and final ostensibly final installment in his spooky Bawskee mixtape series. With Collin Storke and Modern Day Hippies. 6:30 p.m. $25. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 11.21

John K Samson with Christine Fellows @ Turf Club

The Weakerthans broke up a little over four years ago, and we're all worse off for it. But hey, at least we still get the occasional short, sporadic tour from poet-frontman John K Samson: The soft-spoken Manitoban is hitting the road with partner Christine Fellows for a handful of dates around the Upper Midwest this month. Samson was last in town with Craig Finn during the Triple Rock's twilight days, where he played the Virtute the Cat trilogy in full and not naming names but at least one City Pages staffer cried. Expect similar sap on the feel-punk's latest solo run. 21+. 7 p.m. $20/$22. 1601 University Ave. W. St. Paul. More info here.—Emily Cassel

Complete Thursday music listings here.