The week's best concerts: Nov. 12-15

Monday 11.12

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 11.13

The War and Treaty @ Cedar Cultural Center

The husband-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter both have the sort of goosebump-inducing voices that get the handkerchiefs out at church, and they weaponize their testimony across blues, folk, soul, and bluegrass spheres as well as gospel. They made their name via their electrifying live shows, so this gig in the relatively small Cedar space should be something. 8 p.m. $20 ($25 day of show). 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 11.14

Gabriel Kahane @ The Parkway Theater

Kahane first hit my radar when he appeared with Timo Andres at a Liquid Music show nearly five years ago. Since then he’s ditched the new-classical niche to solidify his status as a unique, creative musical diarist. For his last two projects, he’s ridden the Amtrak nearly 9000 miles, talking to folks in the wake of Trump’s 2016 election, and written about Los Angeles based on ten addresses spread throughout the city. 8 p.m. $22 ($28 day of show). 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 11.15



Swamp Dogg @ Turf Club

What a time to be alive: R&B eccentric Swamp Dogg, whose recording career began in 1954 when he was only 12, has a new, self-explanatory album called Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune. Sonically and spiritually, it stretches across generations, almost absurdly so, much of it awash in Auto-Tune before closing with a cover of Hoagy Carmichael's 1927 song "Stardust." Yes, some of the album is amusingly awkward ("Sex with Your Ex"), but other spots effectively use Auto-Tune as a tool for conveying emotion. With MMYYKK and Har Mar Superstar (DJ set). 21+. 8 p.m. $10/$15. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Elvis Costello & the Imposters @ Northrop Auditorium

Even in his early punk days, Elvis Costello’s clever lyrics and tricky music presaged his eventual transformation into a pop maestro. On his latest album, Look Now, Costello collaborates with certified songwriting wizards Carole King and (once again) Burt Bacharach. Their four co-writes blend naturally into a set of vignettes about complex adult relationships laced with literary allusions, with music ranging from piano ballads to agile, soulful, orchestrated pop. 8 p.m. $38.50—$133. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Thursday music listings here .