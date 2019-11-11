The week's best concerts: Nov. 11-14

Monday 11.11

Freddie Gibbs @ Cabooze

Freddie Gibbs is that rare thing, a straightforward narrative rapper, embellishing and undercutting his tales of crime and leisure with abruptly inserted moments of tender introspection. The Indiana rapper's new Bandana is his second collaboration with Madlib, playing his gruff, clotted delivery against the esteemed producer’s airy, fanciful jazz-lounge keyboards (“Crime Pays”) and stitched-together soul voices (“Palmolive”). With Cousin Stizz and Conway the Machine. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 917 Cedar Ave S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tuesday 11.12

Angel Olsen @ First Avenue

Angel Olsen writes emotionally raw, grandly theatrical songs about the enacted gestures of romance, sung in a lilting murmur. Her new All Mirrors abounds with dizzy synth bops (“Spring”) and murky rock stompers (“Lark”), complete with a 12-piece string section; she’s apparently also recorded a stripped-down version of the album that remains unreleased. With Vagabon. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro @ Dakota

These two blues guitarists were born in the mid-’50s, thousands of miles apart (Castro in the Bay Area, Ellis in the Deep South), but grew to share an affinity for the blues of Freddie King, the funk of James Brown and his Memphis brethren, and a leaner version of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s explosive style. Now fellow Alligator label artists, they’ll each showcase fresh, original material on their own during this “T’N’T Tour” before coming together for an incandescent braid of guitar soloing that recalls vintage Allman Brothers. 6:30 and 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 11.13

Caamp @ First Avenue

Begun as a banjo-guitar duo among friends from Columbus, Ohio, Caamp has added a bassist for their new disc, By and By, and a keyboardist on tour. It’s chiming folk-rock buffed by the vocal rasp of guitarist Taylor Meier, strongly reminiscent of Ray Lamontagne. The songs have the vignette-humility of folk-rock, nuggets of minor wisdom delivered almost as asides, and the pleasant melodies keep it all in check. When you’re in a relaxed mood, it’s all a balm worth your time. 18+. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 11.14

FKA twigs @ Palace Theatre

In the gush of the first few listens, it’s tempting to call twigs’ new disc, Magdalene, an art-pop masterpiece. But there’s a lot of freight that comes with both the genre and that kind of praise, and for all its ambition and exquisite ornamentation, Magdalene is about intimacy, straightforwardly rendered. The voice is the centerpiece now (especially the gorgeous “Cellophane”) and the biblical trappings of the title, the references to her breakup with Robert Pattinson and the removal of painful fibroid tumors from her uterus, even the cameo by Future, are simply spirals that whirl you into the essence of her turbulent maturation. That’s art. And twigs’ live choreography will only add to the experience. 7 p.m. $35-$55. 18+. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

