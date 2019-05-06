The week's best concerts: May 6-9

Monday 5.6

Todd Clouser Quartet @ Icehouse

Todd Clouser returns to his native Minneapolis from Mexico City for a month-long Icehouse residency, kicking off with this reunion of quartet whose music presaged the release of the jazz-rock Love Electric discs from 2010 and 2012 for which he is best known. Bassist Chris Bates, drummer Greg Schutte and trumpeter Adam Meckler will perform music Clouser wrote over the holidays last winter, described as a weave of “contemporary jazz, balladry and indie rock.” The Adam Meckler Orchestra is also on the bill. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 5.7

The 1975 @ Armory

This Manchester pop group’s third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, abounds with surreal experiments, startling electronic squiggles, grand romantic declarations. That synthesizer polish may indeed represent the cold technological barriers of our dystopian lives, but it’s also a mirror for Matty Healy’s most aching desires and exquisitely bleeding heart. is too long, too much, littered with gaffes and dead spots and creative decisions to raise eyebrows at, and appropriately so—the 1975 make an argument for absurdity as a principle of life. By playing with symbols and themes, by feigning erotic investment in portentous existential questions, they make a welcome mess of the personal and the political. Excess becomes them. With Pale Waves and No Rome. All ages. 7 p.m. $58 and up. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 5.8

My Brightest Diamond @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shana Nova, aka My Brightest Diamond, continues to tour behind her fifth record, last year’s A Million and One, a post-divorce chronicle that is consequently more antic and visceral yet also hedonistically chilly than her typically refined chamber pop. Never one for ceding command and control, Nova’s chrysalis—her use of electronics, her operatic voice, her props and persona—should become increasingly revealing as this fascinating phase ebbs. 7:30 p.m. $18 /$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 5.9

Tacocat @ Turf Club

This Seattle quartet’s fourth album, This Mess Is a Place, leads off with Emily Nooks singing “Not so long ago I used to think that/I was too sensitive to even be alive/But maybe it’s not the opposite,” but that's a starting point not an ending: The 10 songs that follow range from cautiously hopeful and to defiantly fed up. The band’s jangly-not-breakneck punk shuffles the same three chords in different orders and never fails to come up with a killer melody. With Sammi Lanzetta. 7 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Julia Jacklin @ 7th St Entry

Like any “breakup album,” to too crudely classify this Australian singer-songwriter’s acute autopsy of a fragmenting relationship, Crushing, the perspective cuts from present to past and back again, with the future manifesting itself through fretful anticipation. Fragile but sinuous, Jacklin’s sob stretches in tendrils of tuneful anxiety, while her guitar mimics unkempt emotion without getting rowdy or atonal—her music sounds like what heartbreak physically feels like, before we find the words for it. But what makes Jacklin a great songwriter, not just an effective mood-generator is that each song here giving up a phrase that wholly encapsulates a mood, a scenario, a life stage. Her greatest achievement? A toss-up between 1) a refusal to vilify the dude who never listened to her and who she couldn’t trust without making him sympathetic either or 2) an ability to skirt despair without giving in to the myth of “closure.” With Black Belt Eagle Scout. 18+. $15. 7 p.m. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Matthew Logan Vasquez @ Icehouse

Delta Spirit was always a band for whom you turned up the sound, both for the emo-tinged “heartland rock,” and for the vocals of Vasquez, who evoked sincerity on the joyful and quasi-tragic tracks alike. His solo outings, especially the latest, Light’n Up, now in its second month of release, plumb deeper, with the defiant proletarian revelry of “Trailer Park” undergirded by the decidedly un-giddy “Poor Kids.” 21+. 10 p.m. $16. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.