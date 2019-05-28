The week's best concerts: May 28-30

Tuesday 5.28

Wednesday 5.29

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio @ Dakota

The most likable white bluesman in the history of cultural appropriation has aged wonderfully—like its self-titled 2017 predecessor, his second album with Willy Jordan and Bob Welsh, Something Smells Funky ‘ Round Here, released last July, makes recording 10 tracks of skilled, good-natured medium-impact boogie sound so easy you’ll wonder why so few of Bishop’s contemporaries pull it off. The new album mixes in familiar oldies like “I Wish It Would Rain” and “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” with offhand originals like “Lookin’ Good,” about how unlikely it is that the singer is sober and alive. And as a bonus, Bishop fooled around and wrote himself a protest song—the funky smell the title track references in coming out of D.C., and it stinks of racism and sexism to Elvin. 21+ 7 p.m. $50/$60/$70. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Johnny O'Neal Quartet @ The Dunsmore Room

O’Neal made his first splash as a pianist who excelled at hard bop (he was one of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and lavishly praised by the late hard bop dynamo Mulgrew Miller) and the stride-swing-bop technical bravura of Art Tatum and Oscar Peterson. The vocals came later, but will be a focal point in this celebration of the centennial of Nat King Cole. All ages. Also Thursday. 7:30 p.m. $30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 5.30

Jenny & the Mexicats @ Dakota

In English or Spanish, the dance-inducing global quartet Jenny and the Mexicats (previously Pachucos y la Princesa) is not your typical flamenco-rockabilly-folk-reggae-jazz-cumbia-merengue outfit. The decade-old band formed in Madrid with English singer/guitarist Jenny Ball (also a wicked jazz/mariachi trumpeter), Spanish cajón percussionist David Gonzalez Bernardos, plus Mexicans Luis “Icho” Díaz (double bass) and Alfonso “Pantera” Acosta (ace flamenco guitarist). Now Mexico City-based, their sizzling border-defying guiso joyfully defies trumped up walls. 7 p.m. $32—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

