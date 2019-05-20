The week's best concerts: May 20-23

Monday 5.20

Tuesday 5.21

Pedro the Lion @ Fine Line

David Bazan’s lyrics on Pedro the Lion’s latest, Phoenix,don’t fully connect the boy he was to the man he is—that’s a lifetime’s work—but damn if this journey through his past doesn’t accomplish something similar musically, wedding his searching solo inquiries to the skewed sonics/straightforward dynamics of the coulda-been alt/emo contenders he disbanded in 2005. If that sounds too schematic, trust me there’s nothing pat about a thoughtful post-Christian expiating his secular flaws through the judicious arrangement of riffs that, I swear to post-Christ, suggest (oh blessed contradiction) an introspective Pixies. Bazan can be too hard on himself—belatedly acknowledging complicity in a school bullying incident is one thing, sulking ’cause you blew through your allowance too quickly another—but that’s the shit that sticks with you, and you know how it works: There’s no forgiveness without confession. With John Vanderslice. 18+. 8 p.m. $22-$25. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 5.22

Jamila Woods @ Turf Club

This Chicago poet/singer named each track on her latest album, LEGACY! LEGACY!, for a historical African-American artist. Sometimes these figures emerge through the lyrics as though they’re the speakers, as when Woods’ barks “Shut up motherfucker, I don’t take requests.” on “MILES.” At other times, the spirits of other namesakes like Zora Neale Hurston or James Baldwin seem to linger in the background, preoccupying Woods and creating a brilliant interplay of observations, perspectives, and conversations with the ancestors, all over rich and varied neo-soul settings. With Nitty Scott. 21+. 7 p.m. $18/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Herb Pilhofer @ The Dunsmore Room

Fifty years ago, Pilhofer cofounded the Sound 80 studio, becoming a pioneer in digital audio recording after facilitating Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks and Prince’s early demos. (The original space isnow open for tours, incidentally. He was also a successful ad exec, writing jingles for Grain Belt and Knollwood Plaza as well as walk-in music at the Guthrie. But jazz has been an abiding passion and the now 88-year old pianist will perform in a quartet with his friend of six decades, saxophonist Dave Karr, along with bassist Gordy Johnson and son Michael Pilhofer on drums. 5 + 7:30. All ages. Also Thursday at 6 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Thursday 5.23

Patricia Barber Trio @ Dakota

A singer, pianist, and composer of rare dimension and subtlety, Chicago-based Patricia Barber edges her music, sublimely grounded in jazz, in unpredictable directions. Her maroon voice, lyrical keyboard work, and brooding melodies all harbor mysteries compounded by enigmatic lyrics. Higher, her first album in six years, fuses art song, jazz, and classical in an eight-song cycle, “Angels, Birds, and I…,” and adds three simpatico covers. The theme is singers’ intrinsic relationship to music, which she addresses elliptically, metaphorically, and humorously, seducing the muse with quietly dazzling harmonic colors. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

