The week's best concerts: May 13-16

Monday 5.13

Tuesday 5.14

Passion Pit @ Palace Theatre

Michael Angelakos is an artist of credibly sincere confusion and turmoil, whose ambivalence about his career and live performance has made the status of Passion Pit an extended mystery. That they are touring behind the 10th anniversary of Angelakos’ magnum opus, Manners, is likely to be a blessing for fans to cherish. The Beaches open. 18+. 7 p.m. $32.50-$50. 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Dale Watson and His Lonestars @ Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Looks like this is really the end of Lee’s, as the rootsy Glenwood watering hole calls it quite this week, and to help ease the pain, honky-tonker Dale Watson is here in town. He’ll be playing from his latest album, Call Me Lucky, recorded in Memphis, as he rocks through two sets tonight, Lee’s final night in operation, and he’s almost certainly gonna pull out his ode to the joint, “Louie’s Lee’s Liquor Lounge.” 6 p.m. & 10 p.m. $17-$20. 101 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 5.15

Lizz Wright @ Dakota

A paragon of soulful precision, Wright’s low-toned but ever-dulcet approach functions equally well on homespun folk blues, plain-sung gospel testimony, the fragrant, jazz-inflected rhythm & blues of Memphis and New Orleans, and most anything else that inspires her fancy. If you were charting a resonant midpoint between the polestars of Nina Simone and Norah Jones, odds are you’d end up here. 7 p.m. $45-$65. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 5.16

Ona @ Turf Club

There’s a buzz around the imminent release of Full Moon, Heavy Light based on 2016’s American Fiction, the debut album from West Virginia indie-rock quintet Ona, named for a small town near its Huntington base. On Fiction the band sautéed its power-pop tendencies in edgy country-rock and doused them in world-weariness, irony, and pedal steel. The new one ambles rather than rocking, often relying on languid grooves, sighing synths, weepy guitars. and wistful reveries. The vibe is warm and breezy, melodic hooks lingering in sepia tones, as exemplified by leadoff tune “Summer Candy.” Juniper Douglas opens. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $10—$12. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

