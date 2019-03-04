Monday 3.4

James Blake @ Palace Theatre

A decade ago, London’s James Blake made his name as a 20-year-old electronic-music prodigy on a relatively underground level. Since then, he’s become an almost omnipotent singer and producer, credited on releases by Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Frank Ocean, even winning the Best Rap Performance Grammy for his work on Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead.” Blake’s new album, Assume Form, has more hip-hop in its DNA than any of his previous projects, with his Andre 3000 and Travis Scott collaborations resulting in songs like nothing those MCs have done before. But it’s largely defined by Blake’s chilly, spacious arrangements and ever-hypnotic singing. 18+. 8 p.m. $43.50-$68.50. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Kim Gordon & Dimitri Chamblas @ American Swedish Institute

During her 30 years with Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon pursued numerous side projects, musical and otherwise, working in the fields of visual art, fashion, and acting, always pushing boundaries. Since SY’s 2011 demise, she has continued redefining the experimental/avant-garde in multiple mediums. These improvisatory performances, part of the SPCO’s Liquid Music Series, will pair Gordon with French dancer/choreographer Dimitri Chamblas. In an LA show last fall, Gordon’s electric guitar work inspired and responded to Chamblas’ movement, which enveloped her as well, blurring borders. Also Tuesday. 7:30 p.m. $50. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Tuesday 3.5

Robyn @ Palace Theatre

A full eight years after this Swedish former pop hopeful took a bold stance outside the machine with Body Talk in 2010, Robyn returned last year with Honey, a less defiant and only intermittently exuberant meditation on working your way through loss and despair on the dancefloor. In its quiet way, it challenges the ideology of dance music the way Body Talk held its ground against pop. With Channel Tres and Kindness. 18+ 6 p.m. Sold out. 17 W 7th Pl, St Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Atom Jazz String Quartet @ Target Atrium in Orchestra Hall

Four graduates from the Fryderyk Chopin Univeristy of Music in Warsaw, Poland, the Atom Jazz String Quartet flexes their academic training on behalf of improvisation, refashioning jazz standards like Chick Corea’s “Spain,” engaging in some “Hot Club”-style string-work a la Stephane Grappelli, and rocking out with unison cantering and counterpoint. 7:30 p.m. $45. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.6

Adrian Belew @ Fine Line

Belew cherishes the possibilities of sound, and has a fascinating recording career beyond the long stints with King Crimson, Zappa, Bowie, and Talking Heads. On the website for his Flux app, which he designed for phone and iPad, he refers to himself as a “stunt guitarist extraordinaire,” but since he’s touring behind a forthcoming disc entitled Pop-Sided while expanding his power trio into a quartet, this is likely to be, by his standards anyway, a relatively straight-ahead gig. 7 p.m. $25 in advance, $40 for reserved balcony. 21+. 318 N. 1st Avenue, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 3.7

Lucy Arnell @ Acadia

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Lucy Arnell is one hell of a guitar player. On her most recent album, Anyways Any, released last September, she blends psych-, grunge-, and indie-rock, with lyrics that are at once funny and heartfelt. With Des Moines band Odd Pets and DJ Need a Stack, aka Bob Nastanovich from Pavement. 9 p.m. $5. 329 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Sheila Regan

