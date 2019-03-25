The week's best concerts: March 25-28

Monday 3.25

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats @ First Avenue

Uncle Acid emanates from Cambridge, England, aswirl in an early ’70s time warp, when melody still mattered amidst the wildest frenzy and hard rock hadn’t yet devolved into metal. Acid head composer, guitarist, and quavering vocalist Kevin Starrs, abetted by rotating Deadbeats, revs psychedelic fuzztones, early Black Sabbath crunch, Beatlesque hooks, flaming guitars, and a wickedly playful goth-doom vibe. UA’s psychotic-reaction rock is eccentric fun flirting with serious intent. Starrs ain’t no T.S. Eliot but his lyrics on the new Wasteland effectively probe dystopian trauma. Graveyard and Demob Happy open. 18+. $25. 6 p.m. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Bruce Barth Trio @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Barth is a working musician in New York City, creating a long, respectable career in the world’s greatest crucible for jazz development. The 60-year old pianist is indebted to Monk, but covers the spectrum from lyrical languor to postbop swing and fractured improvisation. His ace trio is the same as his 2014 recording, Daybreak, with former Roy Hargrove collaborator Montez Coleman on drums and bassist Vicente Archer, who often plays with Nicholas Payton. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 3.26

Dessa w/Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Dessa’s come off a big 2018, with the release of a new album, Chime, and her first book, My Own Devices. And her first gigs with the Minnesota Orchestra went so well that they’re recording a live album of mostly new material this time out, to be released on Doomtree Records later this year. Also Thursday. 8 p.m. $56. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.27

Thursday 3.28

T-Pain @ Skyway Theatre

T-Pain wasn’t the first singer to make a distinct use of Auto-Tune a major element of his vocal style, but for a moment there, about a decade ago, he was the most successful at the trick. Though his days as a hitmaker are behind him, the Tallahassee R&B innovator has a new album out, 1Up. In weirder news, he appointed himself the dean of a fake college, Wiscansin University, last year, and he recently won Fox’s bizarre TV singing competition, The Masked Singer.8 p.m. $27. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

