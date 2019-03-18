Monday 3.18

Cass McCombs @ Turf Club

A subtle, mercurial trickster, California singer-songwriter Cass McCombs casts enigmas inside conundrums. His ninth album’s title, Tip of the Sphere, could only be realized in M. C. Escher’s fantasy realm, and McCombs’ music is equally slippery, seemingly based in folk-rock but drifting among multiple genres like a vapor cloud. His lyrics play with words and ideas with purposeful abandon. Sphere‘s vibe is laidback Laurel Canyon, psychedelic cosmic noodling lacerated with oblique but dire socio-political musings about “sacred American trash” and “cuckoo land, home of the fake.” Sam Evian opens. 21+. $18-$20. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

The Songs of Grant Hart: An Evening of Tributes @ 7th St Entry

To mark what would have been Grant Hart’s 58th birthday, a varied roster of his friends and collaborators has teamed up for a tribute show, with proceeds to benefit the Awesome Rocker Girls Foundation. The event promises a career-spanning survey of Hart’s catalog, from early Husker Du singles through 2013’s The Argument. And we may not have heard the last from Hart himself: Talk of a yet-to-be completed concept album about the Unabomber continues to percolate. With: Boy Dirt Car, Every Other Thursday, the Glandolinian Army Band, Brian Herb, Rank Strangers, Teenage Strangler, and more. 18+. 6:30 PM. $10 in advance, $12 day of show. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Chris Hessler

Sun of Goldfinger @ Icehouse

The group Snakeoil charmed and flattened a packed Icehouse four years ago with music both sinuous and volcanic. Now the saxophonist (Tim Berne), drummer (Ches Smith) and producer (David Torn) from that band comprise Sun of Goldfinger, a trio of cinematic sweep, as comfortable with avant-garde jazz shredding as they are soundtracking a desolate oasis providing shelter on the tundra. 8 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 3.19

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros @ Palace Theatre

Since the Grateful Dead’s demise, rhythm guitarist Bob Weir has kept the band’s legacy alive in a variety of offshoots while continuously fiddling with the core repertoire of Dead tunes and clever covers. His latest, Wolf Bros, is a trio with drummer Jay Lane, late of Weir’s RatDog, and Don Was, renowned producer and key instigator of the surrealistic ’80s funk-R&B band Was (Not Was). With Was on acoustic bass and Weir juggling acoustic and electric guitars, the group’s take on the Dead’s canon and Weir’s solo pieces should be, as he’s said, “more fun than a frog in a glass of milk.” 18+. 7 p.m. $60—$100. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Ásgeir @ Cedar Cultural Center

With a voice comparable to Justin Vernon and James Blake, Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir, aka Ásgeir Trausti, has been a big deal in his home country for the better part of a decade. He rocketed to stardom despite (or maybe because of) the chilly intimacy of his 2012 debut album, Dýrð í dauðaþögn, featuring mostly Icelandic lyrics penned by his poet father. He boosted his international prospects with 2014’s In the Silence, an English-version reworking of Dýrð í dauðaþögn, and sang in English again for 2017’s altogether bolder and more electronic Afterglow.7:30 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 3.20

Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Vieux Carre

The versatile Israeli trumpeter Avishai Cohen has a pure, Miles-minded tone well served by the fastidious production of ECM Records honcho Manfred Eicher. On his most recent ECM album, 2017’s Cross My Palm with Silver, Cohen leads a quartet—pianist Yonathan Avishai, bassist Barak Mori, and drummer Nasheet Waits—through five meditative originals inspired by current events. “Theme for Jimmy Greene,” for instance, is a tribute to the saxophonist whose daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre. Cohen’s live quartet differs slightly from the album’s, with Ziv Ravitz replacing Waits. 7:30. $20/$25. 408 St Peter St., St Paul, More info here.—Dylan Hicks

Thursday 3.21

Leikeli47 @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Even with a Jay-Z cosign, experimental Brooklyn rapper and singer Leikeli47 is one of hip-hop’s best-kept secrets, typically concealing her identity with a mask. But her delivery and songwriting aren’t so enigmatic. Last year’s Acrylic is the first in a planned beauty-themed trilogy, unveiling her talents as a conceptualist as she set songs in and outside a neighborhood nail salon—a backdrop ideal for songs about the everyday lives of people of color and, particularly, black women. Its beats—ecstatic, propulsive, genre-jumping—don’t blur or distract from her message or perspective, they just amplify the urgency. 18+. 8 p.m. $18/$22. 6 6th St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

