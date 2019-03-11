The week's best concerts: March 11-14

Monday 3.11

Veronica Swift w/the Benny Green Trio @ Dakota

In her mid-20’s, Swift yearns to leap and roam with her voice more than marinate—her scat-song is top notch and her sense of dynamics still revels in the thrill more than the restraint, as it should be. In Benny Green, among the last of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, she’s got one of the finest hard-boppers on piano to pace her, and the nightly rediscovery of her sheer talent will stave off “maturity” for a good while longer. 7 & 9 p.m. $20-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 3.12

Jungle @ First Avenue

Like tie-dyed clothes, the music of Jungle is instantly attractive for the swirl and bleed of its colors. Specificity is no friend of this sonic wash—the anonymity of the two London-based producers who birthed their 2014 debut made their affinity for vintage R&B the only touchstone required for pleasurable listening. Now that the enterprise has morphed into a seven-piece band, and their 2018 follow-up, For Ever, sings of heartbreak in falsetto between the vintage grooves, patience is a required virtue. Doors at 7 p.m. $20 ($22 at the door.) 18+701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Anoushka Shankar @ The O’Shaughnessey

Anoushka will forever be known as the daughter of the late, globally acclaimed sitarist Ravi Shankar, which makes her decision to excel on the same instrument while forging her own career path increasingly admirable. Coming just four days after the release of Reflections, a compilation of her songs associated with her father, this gig should neatly capture her negotiation between homage and stylistic independence. 7:30 p.m. $21-$45. 2004 Randolph St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.13

Mariah Carey @ State Theatre

In November, while ‘twas also the start of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season, Mariah Carey finally returned with her first album in nearly five years. One of 2018’s most acclaimed pop albums, Cautious was refreshingly chill and restrained, and will probably go down in history as the only album ever to feature both Slick Rick and in-demand Atlanta newcomer Gunna. Remarkably, Wednesday’s concert is Carey’s first-ever full gig in the Twin Cities; in 2017, she and Lionel Richie cancelled a planned Xcel Energy Center visit. 8 p.m. $67.95-$499.95. 805HennepinAve., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express @ Turf Club

Prophet has an unerring instinct for the idiosyncratic details which simultaneously refute predictability and validate a narrative. The girl who picks him up by the side of the road on the classic rocker, “Ford Econoline” is listening to… Talking Heads? “Alex Nieto,” martyred by the San Francisco police, is continually referred to as “a 49ers fan.” By turns conjuring Elvis Costello, Greg Brown, and Tom Petty, Prophet will be with Mission Express, his personal Crazy Horse. Doors at 7 p.m. $20 ($22 day of show). 21+ 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 3.14

Mozzy @ Cabooze

Sacramento’s Mozzy is a West Coast street-rap specialist, propelled by a bevy of mixtapes and standout songs like the 2017 song-cry masterpiece “Sleep Walkin.” Along the way, he’s earned a shout-out from Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys and even a lengthy profile in the Atlantic. He’s one of rap’s finest lyricists right now, full stop, with hallmarks of his style including the regionality of his slang and the inventive way he uses vocabulary (“Dope dealer showed me to how orchestrate a corner”). He’s good for multiple projects a year, with recent releases including the polished opus Gangland Landlord and last month’s relatively casual mixtape with San Francisco weed-rapper Berner, Slimey Individualz. 18+. 10 p.m. $50/$65. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

